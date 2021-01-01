Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 1, 2021

Montpelier closing today for routine maintenance
As part of its annual routine maintenance, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County will be closed Jan. 1 through Jan. 15, 2021.
This maintenance will take place property wide, according to a news release. A little TLC is required to ensure the presidential estate is in top condition for the New Year. The annual closure will include the walking trails.
Follow along with Montpelier projects and progress on Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram. From January 16-March 14, Montpelier will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays (and the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Presidents’ Day Monday holidays). Montpelier will offer select tours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase property passes and tour tickets at Montpelier.org
New Year Day transportation interruption
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate today, Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of New Year’s.
Second round now open for Culpeper childcare grants
Applications are now being accepted from Culpeper County parents and guardians for round two of the Culpeper Human Services Childcare and Workforce Benefit/Grant Program. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2021.
An estimated 250 families recently received $1,000 grants through the program intended to offset costs associated with K-8 students not being physically in school due to the pandemic and associated parental job loss, employment reduction or childcare costs.
Successful applicants are limited to one grant award per household. Successful applicants in Round 1 are ineligible to receive an award in Round 2. Grant awards for Round 2 would be slated for distribution around Jan. 31, 2021.
Access the application at https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org/assistance/childcare-workforce-relief-program/
Having difficulty completing the application? Call 540/229-4486 for help going through the process.
Morning Tai Chi at Booster Park in Orange
Tai Chi continues this winter outdoors at Booster Park at Orange County Airport from January 5 through February 23, with a new morning time slot.
Participants can have fun learning this graceful, slow moving form of exercise that has ancient roots tracing back into the depths of Chinese culture and philosophy of centuries past.
Orange County Parks & Recreation will host classes at Booster Park, under the pavilion, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Plan on dressing warmly.
Pre-registration required at 540/672-5435; registration fee is $80. A $10 late fee will be added to any registration received later than Jan. 4, 2021.
DMV Highway Safety Grant application opens
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will soon be accepting applications for Highway Safety Grants. The funding allow law enforcement, non-profits, state and local government agencies, and colleges and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries, and crashes in Virginia, according to a DMV release.
Applications will be accepted Feb. 1 through 28, 2021; a grant application training course is required. To receive information about the course, view guidelines for grant applications, and gain access to the application, contact the local DMV program manager; see https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#resources/safety_contacts.asp for a list of program managers.
Highway Safety Grant-funded programs strive to increase seat belt use; decrease speeding; prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy, or distracted driving; or promote motorcycle, pedestrian, bicycle, teen, or senior driver safety. Applications for programs that include Virginians of different cultures and ethnicities are encouraged. For information, see dmv.virginia.gov/safety/#grants/index.asp.