Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 1, 2021

Montpelier closing today for routine maintenance

As part of its annual routine maintenance, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County will be closed Jan. 1 through Jan. 15, 2021.

This maintenance will take place property wide, according to a news release. A little TLC is required to ensure the presidential estate is in top condition for the New Year. The annual closure will include the walking trails.

Follow along with Montpelier projects and progress on Facebook; Twitter; and Instagram. From January 16-March 14, Montpelier will be open to the public 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays (and the Martin Luther King, Jr. and Presidents’ Day Monday holidays). Montpelier will offer select tours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase property passes and tour tickets at Montpelier.org

New Year Day transportation interruption

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate today, Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of New Year’s.

