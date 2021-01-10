Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 10, 2021

County committee meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. by the Rules Committee. Agendas and documentation are at Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Human Services Board to meet

The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1 p. m. in the conference room at the Culpeper County Administration building at 1302 North Main Street.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the Center of Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and by the Virginia governor’s executive order.

Town offices to close; refuse pickup delay

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Culpeper town offices will be closed Monday, January 18, the town public works department announced Friday.