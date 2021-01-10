 Skip to main content
Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 10, 2021
George on Main St. Culpeper

A mural of George Washington with his survey equipment overlooks Main Street in December. Washington surveyed the Culpeper County area soon after learning the trade as a teenager.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

County committee meetings this week

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. by the Rules Committee. Agendas and documentation are at Culpeper County BoardDocs.

Human Services Board to meet

The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and the Head Start Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 1 p. m. in the conference room at the Culpeper County Administration building at 1302 North Main Street.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting but must follow the COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the Center of Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and by the Virginia governor’s executive order.

Town offices to close; refuse pickup delay

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Culpeper town offices will be closed Monday, January 18, the town public works department announced Friday.

The news release said that garbage pickup will follow this schedule:

Monday, Jan. 18 – Holiday; no garbage collection

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Monday & Tuesday’s garbage

collection

Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Regular refuse collection

Thursday, Jan. 21 – Regular refuse collection

Friday, Jan. 22 – Regular refuse collection

Trash carts should be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.

