Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 12, 2021

Town Council meeting tonight
Culpeper Town Council will holds its first regular meeting of 2021 at 7 p.m. tonight, Jan. 12 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. Agenda and supporting documentation are at town of Culpeper on BoardDocs.
Artists impacted by COVID can apply for new round of grants
The national nonprofit supporting artists, CERF+, based in Vermont, has opened a third cycle of COVID-19 Relief Grants at Cerfplus.org, Culpeper-based Windmore Foundation for the Arts announced Monday.
The nonprofit will provide one-time $1,000 grants to artists working in craft disciplines who continue to face dire food, housing, and medical insecurities caused by the pandemic. Priority will be given to eligible artists who have traditionally been underserved by the grantmaking community, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and materials-based folk and traditional artists.
The new grant application cycle opens at 9 a.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 13 and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
In the first two cycles of the program, CERF+ awarded 592 grants to artists in 46 states, 3 territories, and the District of Columbia.
Skydog Orange Dog Park coming next year to Booster Park
Orange County Parks & Recreation Department on Monday announced plans to install a dog a park at Booster Park. Due to its proximity to Orange County Airport, the canine facility will be named, “Skydog Orange Dog Park.”
The department intends to fundraise throughout this year, begin construction near the end of 2021 and and open the park in the spring of 2022. The Orange County Parks & Recreation Foundation nonprofit will be selling commemorative t-shirts in support of the project.
Orange County High School art teacher Jamie Yurasits Howie created the design on the front of the shirt based on photos of Sierra, canine companion of Orange County Parks & Rec Director Tim Moubray. On the back of the shirt it will say, “Give a Cheer, Give a Bark. Buy a Shirt, Build a Park.”
Pre-sales are going on now through Friday, Feb. 5—$15 for short-sleeve and $20 for the long-sleeve t-shirts. Following the pre-sale period, prices will increase to $20 and $25. Order shirts at https://www.orangecountyva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3603/Dog-Park-TShirt-FundraiserPresale-Order-Form. Return forms to the Parks & Recreation Department at 146 N. Madison Road, Suite 205 in the town of Orange. Makes check payable to the OCPR Foundation. For information, contact 540/672-5435.
Energy and cost saving tips from REC during the winter
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative encourages residents to take advantage of this time of remote learning and working to become masters at saving energy and money during the cold winter months.
Use less hot water. A long hot shower can be tempting on a cold winter morning, but it can really add to the electric bill. Adjust the temperature setting on your water heater to 120 degrees to further reduce your energy use, REC advised.
Set the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower in the winter. This is the biggest step residents can take to tame their electric bill. Have a programmable thermostat? Set it to adjust four to six degrees lower when no one is home or when sleeping. Turn it up only a degree or two at a time to prevent costly auxiliary heat from coming on, REC advised.
Use space heaters sparingly. To run one space heater for 12 hours every day for a month could cost around $76. Instead, consider small electric blankets, which provide direct heat without the cost of conditioning an entire room.
Wrap up the water heater. If it is is in a garage or crawl space, use a water heater blanket. This will keep the water heater from using more energy during colder months.
Seal windows and doors. Storm window kits are easy to apply. Also consider weather stripping for older windows, REC advised. For outside doors, purchase a “draft stopper” to keep cold air from seeping under your door.