Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 12, 2021

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative encourages residents to take advantage of this time of remote learning and working to become masters at saving energy and money during the cold winter months.

Use less hot water. A long hot shower can be tempting on a cold winter morning, but it can really add to the electric bill. Adjust the temperature setting on your water heater to 120 degrees to further reduce your energy use, REC advised.

Set the thermostat to 68 degrees or lower in the winter. This is the biggest step residents can take to tame their electric bill. Have a programmable thermostat? Set it to adjust four to six degrees lower when no one is home or when sleeping. Turn it up only a degree or two at a time to prevent costly auxiliary heat from coming on, REC advised.

Use space heaters sparingly. To run one space heater for 12 hours every day for a month could cost around $76. Instead, consider small electric blankets, which provide direct heat without the cost of conditioning an entire room.

Wrap up the water heater. If it is is in a garage or crawl space, use a water heater blanket. This will keep the water heater from using more energy during colder months.