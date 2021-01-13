Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 13, 2021

Appleton Campbell celebrates 45 years in business, moves into new building

A local mainstay for residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical service, repairs and new installations, Warrenton-based Appleton Campbell is celebrating 45 years in business.

Jim Appleton founded the company in 1976 with his son, James, to take care of the bookkeeping while he worked full-time at the phone company and his 16-year-old grandson, Mike, who worked alongside him in the company’s single service truck, according to a release. This family-owned business has since flourished with four generations of Appletons now working together. Today, the business has grown to include a fleet of service trucks and approximately 90 employees.

“I remember how my Grandfather treated his customers. He always went the extra mile and reminded me often that we were guests in other people’s homes,” said Appleton Campbell president Mike Appleton. “Integrity, trust and quality service were important to him. I am proud that during our growth we have been able to maintain those principles for 45 years.”