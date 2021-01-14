Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 14, 2021

Children do not come with instructions. Come and join other parents and caregivers for this fun, interactive, and informative parenting class!

Class is taught by Angie Kouwenhoven of Culpeper Human Services. Pre-register at healthyfamiliesculpeper@gmail.com or 540,222-6320. Once registered, the Zoom link to attend the Parenting Class will be provided and free class books delivered.

COVID cases in Orange close libraries againOrange County Public Libraries returned on Wednesday to curbside only services due to recent spikes in COVID-19 community spread.

Hours of operation will mostly remain the same all three branches – Main Branch in the town of Orange, Gordonsville Branch and Wilderness Branch, according to a county news release.

Customers can receive multiple curbside services including checkout of library materials, activation of a new library account (Bring a photo ID and proof of address), payment of library fines affecting card status and rinting of materials submitted to the library through its PrinterOn service.

To find resources or suggestions for materials, see http://www.ocplva.org/search-assist/. Library staff is also available to help customers select books and other materials to place on hold.