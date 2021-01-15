Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 15, 2021

One need not be virtually present to win; however, two hours of fun, music, entertainment and suspense is promised, according to a SAFE releases.

Tickets will be sold in person by Friends of SAFE and at www.safejourneys.org/events. Each ticket will be numbered with an assignment ID on the receipt.

After prize money and expenses have been accounted for, the goal is to donate more than $25,000 in support of SAFE.

All are welcome to support an organization so vital to local communities while potentially enriching your own coffers, all while relaxing at home. It promises to be a unique event!

MLK Day: Get in free at Shenandoah NP

Shenandoah National Park will waive its entrance fees on seven days in 2021. Six of the days celebrate significant national events and all national parks will waive their entrance fees on those days.