Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 15, 2021

Lawyer among Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys
Marie Washington, Esq. of Warrenton, has been named among the Top 10 Criminal Defense Attorneys for 2020 by Attorney & Practice Magazine, according to a release.
The acknowledgement is an achievement reserved for lawyers demonstrating the highest degree of excellence in his or her area of law, the release stated. Stringent standards invite less than 1 percent of attorneys nationwide to receive the publication’s invitation for membership, subscription and list inclusion published at attorneyandpractice.com and in the quarterly magazine.
The list recognizes significant achievements of attorneys whose practice elevates State Bar standards and is a benchmark for other practitioners.
Virtual SAFE Mardi Gras benefit gala set in February
The Mardi Gras Sweepstakes, a virtual event, will take place on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 as a major benefit event for Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families.
Attendees can watch and join in on the fun from the comfort of their home while the good times roll.
Just 400 sweepstakes tickets at $100 each will be sold prior to the event. The grand prize is $10,000 with a minimum of $50 awarded to each 50th ticket drawn.
One need not be virtually present to win; however, two hours of fun, music, entertainment and suspense is promised, according to a SAFE releases.
Tickets will be sold in person by Friends of SAFE and at www.safejourneys.org/events. Each ticket will be numbered with an assignment ID on the receipt.
After prize money and expenses have been accounted for, the goal is to donate more than $25,000 in support of SAFE.
All are welcome to support an organization so vital to local communities while potentially enriching your own coffers, all while relaxing at home. It promises to be a unique event!
MLK Day: Get in free at Shenandoah NP
Shenandoah National Park will waive its entrance fees on seven days in 2021. Six of the days celebrate significant national events and all national parks will waive their entrance fees on those days.
The seventh day, Neighbor Appreciation Day, is a special fee-free day for Shenandoah National Park alone. The fee-free days for 2021 are: Monday, Jan. 18 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Saturday, April 17 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day, Saturday, June 19 – Neighbor Appreciation Day; Wednesday, Aug. 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act; Wednesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday, Saturday, Sept. 25 – National Public Lands Day and Thursday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Superintendent Pat Kenney said, “We invite visitors to come and enjoy this beautiful landscape where they have access to numerous recreational and educational opportunities. Shenandoah is a place where people can find refuge and create lasting memories.”
The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping or special tours. Shenandoah National Park’s entrance fee is normally $30 per vehicle, $25 per motorcycle and $15 per individual providing entry for seven consecutive days.
The Shenandoah Annual Pass is $55 providing unlimited entry for one year to the pass owner and passengers in the same vehicle.
The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.
There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, active duty members of the U.S. military, veterans, Gold Star Families, fourth and fifth grade students, and disabled citizens. See nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/fees.htm for info.