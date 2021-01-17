Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 17, 2021

Anyone having difficulty completing the application should call 540/229-4486 so someone can walk them through the process.

Group gives back in Culpeper, FauquierA Warrenton-based nonprofit that formed in 2020 made the year easier for many starting with the delivery of home-cooked meals to hundreds of homes as part of its mission to bring unity within the community through its outreach program.

Build Our Community started serving Culpeper and Fauquier counties in March 2020 when COVID-19 hit the country, according to founder Shemika Cropp. On Aug. 27, 2020 the organization was granted it 501©(3) status by the IRS.

In a most difficult year, the nonprofit distributed some 300 home hot meals to families then on Nov. 14, Build Our Community sponsored a Community Coat Drive for area men, women, and children. The local charity continued Dec. 12 with a drive-thru Toy Drive in the parking lot at the Loanmax Title loan in Culpeper. The giveaway distributed more than100 new toys while Chick-Fil-A sponsored food for the children and Santa Claus made a grand entry.