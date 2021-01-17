Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 17, 2021

Culpeper NAACP live-stream to
honor Dr. KingAt 1 p.m. Monday, the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP will host a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday celebrating the civil rights leader’s birthday.
The event will be live-streamed on the NAACP Culpeper website and Facebook page.
The Culpeper Branch, which meets monthly on the third Thursday at 7 p.m., is currently meeting via Zoom. For details on its meetings, events and membership, visit naacpculpeper.org.
Apply Monday for child-care, job grantsThe deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, for parents and guardians of K-8 students to apply for funds through round two of Culpeper Human Services; Childcare and Workforce Benefit/Grant Program.
An estimated 250 families last month received $1,000 grants through the program intended to offset costs associated with children not being in school due to the pandemic or associated job loss, employment reduction or childcare costs.
Successful applicants are limited to one grant award per household. Successful applicants in Round 1 are ineligible to receive an award in Round 2. Grant awards, if any, for Round 2 would be slated for distribution on or about Jan. 31, 2021. Apply at https://www.culpeperhumanservices.org/assistance/childcare-workforce-relief-program.
Anyone having difficulty completing the application should call 540/229-4486 so someone can walk them through the process.
Group gives back in Culpeper, FauquierA Warrenton-based nonprofit that formed in 2020 made the year easier for many starting with the delivery of home-cooked meals to hundreds of homes as part of its mission to bring unity within the community through its outreach program.
Build Our Community started serving Culpeper and Fauquier counties in March 2020 when COVID-19 hit the country, according to founder Shemika Cropp. On Aug. 27, 2020 the organization was granted it 501©(3) status by the IRS.
In a most difficult year, the nonprofit distributed some 300 home hot meals to families then on Nov. 14, Build Our Community sponsored a Community Coat Drive for area men, women, and children. The local charity continued Dec. 12 with a drive-thru Toy Drive in the parking lot at the Loanmax Title loan in Culpeper. The giveaway distributed more than100 new toys while Chick-Fil-A sponsored food for the children and Santa Claus made a grand entry.
On Dec. 19, 2020, Build Our Community sponsored “Come Shop with Santa’s Little Helpers underneath the Gazebo” at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton. The event gave away 70 new toys, Ledo Pizza sponsored food for the children, and Santa’s little helpers were there. The new nonprofit closed 2020 on Dec. 20 with a gift of Love Baskets for 20 area senior citizens.
“As the founder, I thank God for giving me this vision of Build Our Community,” Cropp said. “We have accomplished so much in 2020, but I am excited to see what 2021 has in store.”
For details, contact info@buildourcommunity.org and see buildourcommunity.org.
Locust Dale Road to close WednesdayState Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) at the bridge over the Robinson River at the Culpeper-Madison county line will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, for debris removal.
VDOT contract crews will use heavy equipment to remove debris that washed against the bridge during recent storms to reduce the risk of flooding. Motorists should use alternate routes during the closure, VDOT advised.
JMU prof to speak on MLK in Zoom eventDr. Michelle Montgomery, a professor of interdisciplinary arts and sciences in American Indian studies and ethnic, gender and labor studies at the University of Washington–Tacoma, will be the keynote speaker at a virtual event 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, as James Madison University observes its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week.
The event, sponsored by The Center for Multicultural Student Services at JMU, is free and open to the public. Registration for the event, which will be held via Zoom, is available at jmu.edu/multicultural/mlk-week.shtml.
Montgomery (an enrolled Haliwa Saponi/descendant Eastern Band Cherokee) is also the assistant director for the office of undergraduate education, and the Indigenous curriculum and community advisor. Her research focuses on Indigenizing and decolonizing the climate justice narrative, environmental ethics connected to Indigenous Peoples’ place-based identities and eco-critical race theory to eliminate racial and environmental oppression, according to a release from JMU.
Two additional virtual events will culminate the observance—the “MLK Continuing the Legacy Panel” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 and the “MLK Student Dialogue” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Register at jmu.edu/multicultural/mlk-week.shtml.
Human Services boards to meet TuesdayThe regular monthly meeting for the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the conference room at Culpeper County Administration building, 302 N. Main St.
Interested residents are welcome to attend the meeting, but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol as recommended by the federal Centers of Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and the governor’s executive order.
Culpeper Human Services supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 540/727-0372 ext. 360.
Town sets holiday schedule for refuseIn observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, town of Culpeper offices will be closed this Monday, Jan. 18.
Trash schedule will be as follows: Monday, Jan. 18 – Holiday; no refuse collection; Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Monday & Tuesday’s refuse collection; Wednesday, Jan. 20-Friday, Jan. 22 – regular refuse collection. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.
Route 605, U.S. 29 changing traffic flowMotorists will notice a new traffic pattern this week on westbound State Route 605 (Dumfries Road) at U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) in Fauquier County.
By early Wednesday morning, three left-turn lanes will open for westbound Route 605 traffic turning onto southbound Route 29 toward Warrenton, VDOT said.
Motorists should expect lane closures at the intersection from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews install the new traffic signal and update pavement markings. Wednesday evening is the weather date for this work.
The new traffic pattern, coupled with an updated traffic signal timing plan, is designed to improve traffic flow especially during the evening commute. Approximately 12,000 vehicles travel on this section of Route 605 daily, according to a 2019 traffic count.
As part of the project, VDOT is upgrading the traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 29 at Route 605. Motorists should expect workers in the area through late February.