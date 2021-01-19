Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 19, 2021

Democratic Committee office hours

The Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper.

The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, sign local and statewide candidates’ petitions for November 2021 elections, and complete membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.

Living the Dream Foundation Zoom meeting

Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to education about depression, substance use and suicide, will hosts its first meeting of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19 on Zoom.

The group hopes to host its Annual 5K on April 17, 2021 at Yowell Meadow Park, depending on the status of Covid restrictions, according to correspondence from Living the Dream Foundation creators Ed and Gloria Long. Event input and suggestions to make the 5K a reality this year are welcome at the meeting.

The 5K is the group’s primary fundraising opportunity for its scholarship program and awareness workshops in the community. Living the Dream was able to fund all our scholarship winners for 2020, but the need for additional funds for 2021 is most urgent.