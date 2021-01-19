Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 19, 2021

Democratic Committee office hours
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper.
The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, sign local and statewide candidates’ petitions for November 2021 elections, and complete membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Living the Dream Foundation Zoom meeting
Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to education about depression, substance use and suicide, will hosts its first meeting of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 19 on Zoom.
The group hopes to host its Annual 5K on April 17, 2021 at Yowell Meadow Park, depending on the status of Covid restrictions, according to correspondence from Living the Dream Foundation creators Ed and Gloria Long. Event input and suggestions to make the 5K a reality this year are welcome at the meeting.
The 5K is the group’s primary fundraising opportunity for its scholarship program and awareness workshops in the community. Living the Dream was able to fund all our scholarship winners for 2020, but the need for additional funds for 2021 is most urgent.
For information or the Zoom link, contact longrapidan@gmail.com.
Culpeper County receives shelter grant
Culpeper County has been chosen to receive $9,564 to supplement food and shelter programs in the community.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country, according to a news release.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be: private, voluntary non-profit or units of government; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private, voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter funds can contact Culpeper Community Development Corporation, Cheryl Carter, 602 S. Main Street, Suite 3, Culpeper, VA 22701, or call 540/825-7434 for an application.
The deadline for applications to be received is 10 business days from today, Jan. 19, 2021.