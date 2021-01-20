Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 20, 2021

Virginia roads, bridges closed for today’s inaugurationThe Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police will support the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan, which calls for several bridge and road closures from Virginia into Washington, D.C. for today’s presidential inauguration.

Local law enforcement will be assisting with the closures as part of the multi-agency, inaugural security efforts.

Through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed and traffic will be diverted as follows:

I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75);

I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B) and I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid the area, and use alternate routes. Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia through Jan. 21 are encouraged to check www.511virginia.org before they travel. There will be various other bridge and ramp closures on I-395.