Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 20, 2021

Virginia roads, bridges closed for today’s inaugurationThe Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police will support the United States Secret Service Joint Transportation Plan, which calls for several bridge and road closures from Virginia into Washington, D.C. for today’s presidential inauguration.
Local law enforcement will be assisting with the closures as part of the multi-agency, inaugural security efforts.
Through 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, I-66 and I-395 bridges into D.C. will be closed and traffic will be diverted as follows:
I-66: Eastbound traffic will be diverted at Route 110 (Exit 75);
I-395: Northbound traffic will be diverted at the George Washington Memorial Parkway (Exit 10B) and I-395 Express Lanes: When the lanes are northbound, all traffic will be diverted into the main lines near Edsall Road.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead, avoid the area, and use alternate routes. Those needing to travel in and around Northern Virginia through Jan. 21 are encouraged to check www.511virginia.org before they travel. There will be various other bridge and ramp closures on I-395.
I-66 EB at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge will be closed and all traffic diverted to Route 110 SB as well as closures on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.
Arlington Memorial Bridge will be closed by the National Park Service.
Spring chorale concert in the worksThe Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, Melanie Bolas, assistant director and Brittany Bache, accompanist, appreciates community support of their Virtual 2020 Christmas Concert.
The Chorale is planning a Spring Concert. Please keep watching for information regarding rehearsals. All singers are welcome.
Walking Tour of Cedar Mountain BattlefieldA guided walking tour of Cedar Mountain Battlefield in Culpeper County will be held at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Jan. 23.
Learn about the August 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.
A $10 donation to Friends of Cedar Mountain is requested; donations support battlefield preservation and education efforts.
The battlefield is located along U.S. Route 15 south of Culpeper. Headquarters is at 9465 General Winder Rd.
To register or for information, contact info@friendsofcedarmountain.org or see https://bit.ly/FCMB-Jan-tour.