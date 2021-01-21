Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 21, 2021

Martins expands its online delivery serviceAs part of its long-term strategic plans, The GIANT Co. recently announced it is offering CHOICE Pass to online GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers. The delivery service represents the company’s next step in enhancing its holistic online experience while keeping its focus on helping families save time so they can find more time to gather around the table, according to a company release.
CHOICE Pass provides unlimited free delivery and pickup for an annual fee.
“The demand for online grocery services has skyrocketed over the past year, far surpassing the growth that was originally predicted. The same holds true for GIANT Direct, where we’ve seen online customers grow each month,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer of The GIANT Company. “Today’s families are strapped for time and CHOICE Pass simplifies shopping with an easy solution that helps save them time and money, without compromising on quality, giving them more time to come together at their table and connect over a meal.”
One-third of customers engage digitally, he said, noting that the grocery chain will continue to explore ways to strengthen its e-commerce platform.
Culpeper committees to meet todayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Jan. 21, in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. The Personnel Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Agendas and documents are online at Culpeper County BoardDocs.
DMV Connect partners with OrangeThe Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange to offer DMV Connect services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, to Thursday, Jan. 28 (except for Tuesday, Jan. 26) in the Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St. in Orange. Services will be by appointment only.
DMV Connect serves Virginians who may not be able to travel to a DMV office. DMV has five Connect teams located throughout the commonwealth. Advances in technology allow needed equipment to fit in one suitcase. As a result, DMV Connect teams easily bring service to satellite locations.
DMV Connect offers REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, identification cards (adult and child), disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registrations, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries and transcripts
For information, see dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO or call the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at 540-672-4441.
Kids can do crafts with Culpeper Parks & RecreationJoin Culpeper County Parks & Recreation for Kids Crafts all of Feburary.
Pick from three different Crafty Creations activities: Valentine’s Cookies & Crafts (Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.) for preschoolers, and decorate your own mailbox for valentines and paint a stained-glass heart.
Speaking of hearts, the department is offering a beginners class for String Art, ages 12 & older, String Art Heart (Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.). Decorating Mardi Gras Masks will end the month, plus listening to festive music from New Orleans (Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.).
Register early; each class is limited in space and requires an individual registration for the times scheduled. The location will be at the Community Room on 303 N. Main St., just a few blocks from the department’s administrative offices in downtown Culpeper.
For information, call 540/727-3412, look on Facebook or browse the Winter Program at culpeperrecreation.com. Choose from offerings such as basket weaving, painting and drawing, quilting, rugby, horseback riding and even learning Japanese. Live here, play here!