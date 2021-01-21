Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 21, 2021

Martins expands its online delivery serviceAs part of its long-term strategic plans, The GIANT Co. recently announced it is offering CHOICE Pass to online GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct customers. The delivery service represents the company’s next step in enhancing its holistic online experience while keeping its focus on helping families save time so they can find more time to gather around the table, according to a company release.

CHOICE Pass provides unlimited free delivery and pickup for an annual fee.

“The demand for online grocery services has skyrocketed over the past year, far surpassing the growth that was originally predicted. The same holds true for GIANT Direct, where we’ve seen online customers grow each month,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer of The GIANT Company. “Today’s families are strapped for time and CHOICE Pass simplifies shopping with an easy solution that helps save them time and money, without compromising on quality, giving them more time to come together at their table and connect over a meal.”

One-third of customers engage digitally, he said, noting that the grocery chain will continue to explore ways to strengthen its e-commerce platform.