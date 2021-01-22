Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 22, 2021

VA DOC vaccinating staff, inmates as Coffeewood COVID outbreak near over
Virginia Department of Corrections inmates who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive free email stamps and telephone credits as well as a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks, according to an agency release.
“We want all staff and inmates who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get their inoculations as soon as possible,” said Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Harold Clarke.
“This effort is important to all in the VADOC community – our staff, inmates, and the community outside the walls, where our staff and inmates’ families live. We hope this campaign leads to better health in VADOC facilities and in the Commonwealth itself.”
As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the state prison system reported 481 active inmate cases of COVID-19 and 312 active cases among prison staff across Virginia. Seven prisoners are currently in the hospital with the virus and 52 died from it since reporting began spring of 2020.
As of Thursday, there were no reported cases among inmates at Culpeper County’s Coffeewood Correctional Center, which has had 674 cases since last spring, including the most recent one during the fall of 2020. Three Coffeewood staff members were actively positive. A 57-year-old male inmate died November 2020 from the illness.
VADOC began Phase 1a vaccinations, covering medical staff, about two weeks ago, according to a releases this week. Last week, VADOC began Phase 1b vaccinations of as many staff and inmates as possible. VADOC medical staffare administering the Moderna vaccine received from the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Friday, January 15, 1,177 staff and 648 inmates had received vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for staff and inmates will be updated on the VADOC website every Friday.
For those inmates choosing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes two doses approximately 28 days apart, VADOC will begin distributing incentive packs in early March.
The number of inmates and CCAP probationers in VADOC facilities has decreased to about 25,000 during the pandemic.
Free community ‘to go’ chicken dinner this Sunday from Culpeper Depot
The new local nonprofit, Build Our Community, will be distributing free to-go meals at 2 p.m. until supplies last this Sunday, Jan. 24 from the Culpeper Depot, 111 S. Commerce St. downtown.
Community members must wear a mask at the meal giveaway. On the menu is fried chicken from Martin’s, collard greens, mac & cheese, Hawaiian roll, slice of cake and drink.
For information, see buildourcommunity.org or contact founder Shemika Cropp at 540/718-9817.
Culpeper Competes contest invests in best business ideas
Have an exciting business idea for the town of Culpeper, but need help figuring out readiness to invest time and money to bring it to life?
Culpeper Competes is a fast-paced, nine-week virtual program teaching entrepreneurs how to test, improve, and validate business ideas, according to a release from Culpeper Dept. of Economic Development. Come up with the best business idea and win a $20,000 investment in it, and more, through this town of Culpeper grant program. Apply by Jan. 28, 2021 at visitculpeperva.com/culpepercompetes.