Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 22, 2021

VA DOC vaccinating staff, inmates as Coffeewood COVID outbreak near over

Virginia Department of Corrections inmates who receive a COVID-19 vaccine will receive free email stamps and telephone credits as well as a care package filled with commissary items, including snacks, according to an agency release.

“We want all staff and inmates who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get their inoculations as soon as possible,” said Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Harold Clarke.

“This effort is important to all in the VADOC community – our staff, inmates, and the community outside the walls, where our staff and inmates’ families live. We hope this campaign leads to better health in VADOC facilities and in the Commonwealth itself.”

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, the state prison system reported 481 active inmate cases of COVID-19 and 312 active cases among prison staff across Virginia. Seven prisoners are currently in the hospital with the virus and 52 died from it since reporting began spring of 2020.