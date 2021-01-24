Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 24, 2020

Piedmont Race Amity Project community conversations on Zoom“What’s My Role in Racial Justice?” is the topic of a Piedmont Race Amity Project Zoom meeting happening 7:30 to 9 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 25.
The group invites personal and community perspectives in small group discussions guided by skilled facilitators who provide a safe space for new learning and brave thinking.
Culpeper-based Piedmont Race Amity Project is devoted to race equity and amity, providing a forum for discussions, education, information-sharing, collaboration and action by community organizations, groups and individuals, according to publicity. See Piedmont Race Amity Project on Facebook for information and the Zoom link.
Town of Culpeper government meetings this weekCulpeper Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. this Monday, Jan. 25 in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.
The Culpeper Town Council Public Safety, Public Works & Planning Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 26 in the economic development center followed at 10 a.m. with Personnel & Ordinance.
The town council utility committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Jan. 27 followed at 10 a.m. with the Finance Committee.
Finally, Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting and retreat at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 in the economic development building.
Graffiti House in Brandy Station open daily by appointmentThe historic Graffiti House in Brandy Station is open daily by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please contact Bob Gilbert directly to schedule a tour at 716/939-7612.
The 19th century house, with Civil War era graffiti on its walls, is located at 19484 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper County.
Dementia Friends training starts this weekAging Together will host its first-ever virtual Dementia Friends training session at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The one-hour certification supports the growing movement that started in the United Kingdom with the goal of creating awareness about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
Register for the free local training at https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html and view a short video for information. Before the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip last March, almost 200 people in the Culpeper region became Dementia Friends, according to a news release from Aging Together Director Ellen Phipps.
“The more people we can encourage to become Dementia Friends, the more our community benefits,” she said. “It’s not only about awareness, but about offering confidence to the general public so they aren’t hesitant when confronted with a situation where they may be able to help someone who is manifesting signs of dementia. If you know what to do, you are more likely to do it.”
Sign petitions to put candidates on ballotThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.
The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.