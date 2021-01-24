Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 24, 2020

Graffiti House in Brandy Station open daily by appointmentThe historic Graffiti House in Brandy Station is open daily by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please contact Bob Gilbert directly to schedule a tour at 716/939-7612.

The 19th century house, with Civil War era graffiti on its walls, is located at 19484 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper County.

Dementia Friends training starts this weekAging Together will host its first-ever virtual Dementia Friends training session at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The one-hour certification supports the growing movement that started in the United Kingdom with the goal of creating awareness about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.

Register for the free local training at https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html and view a short video for information. Before the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip last March, almost 200 people in the Culpeper region became Dementia Friends, according to a news release from Aging Together Director Ellen Phipps.