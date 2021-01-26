Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 26, 2021

Support Friends of the Library by joining group, renewing membership

The Friends of the Library is urging the community to help the Culpeper Library.

The pandemic resulted in lost volunteers, cutbacks and closure of The Book Store as well as missing revenue. The Pansy Plant Sale was also not held.

“We are pleased that the library is open six days a week for checking out books and materials and for computer access. As always wifi service is available in the parking lot,” according to a release from Friends of the Library. “In addition, the library has provided hot spot connections in a number of locations throughout the county for patrons’ convenience. So we are functional! But revenue is the problem.”

Membership fees will help the cause, according to the release urging present members of Friends to renew and new members to join. To do so, pick up a form at the circulation desk and send it back with your check or at www.cclva.org, press the FOL button, complete the form and use the Pay-Pal link to select a membership level.

“Libraries are vital resources in every community and we are especially proud of the many opportunities our local Library provides to the life of the town and the county of Culpeper,” the Friends release stated.