Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 26, 2021

Support Friends of the Library by joining group, renewing membership
The Friends of the Library is urging the community to help the Culpeper Library.
The pandemic resulted in lost volunteers, cutbacks and closure of The Book Store as well as missing revenue. The Pansy Plant Sale was also not held.
“We are pleased that the library is open six days a week for checking out books and materials and for computer access. As always wifi service is available in the parking lot,” according to a release from Friends of the Library. “In addition, the library has provided hot spot connections in a number of locations throughout the county for patrons’ convenience. So we are functional! But revenue is the problem.”
Membership fees will help the cause, according to the release urging present members of Friends to renew and new members to join. To do so, pick up a form at the circulation desk and send it back with your check or at www.cclva.org, press the FOL button, complete the form and use the Pay-Pal link to select a membership level.
“Libraries are vital resources in every community and we are especially proud of the many opportunities our local Library provides to the life of the town and the county of Culpeper,” the Friends release stated.
“We urge you to visit, check out a book or books, use the computers and, most important at this time BECOME A MEMBER OF THE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY.”
Culpeper Extension presents Cooking for Crowds Workshop
Virginia Cooperative Extension Culpeper Unit will conduct a free Cooking for Crowds workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 via Zoom.
Members of non-profit organizations, churches, athletic associations and fire departments are encouraged to attend. The workshop will teach food safety and how organizations can ensure the safe handling of food. Learn how to handle food during cooking and serving and the food safety standards for temporary events
Registration is required at: https://bit.ly/3ePWtAu.
For information, contact the Culpeper County Extension Office at 540/727-3435.
James Monroe’s Highland reopen for tours
James Monroe’s Highland in Albemarle County recently reopened with public tours by reservation only. For the remainder of January and February, Highland will give tours of the historic site for groups of up to six people from the same household or pod.
Tours will include an introduction to the site and early previews of new exhibits in the 1818 Presidential Guesthouse. These new exhibits are scheduled to open in the spring of 2021 and will focus on the stories of Highland’s free and enslaved residents and the property’s time and place in U.S. history. See highland.org for information.