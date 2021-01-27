Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 27, 2021

To join the interactive town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, they can visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.

Sign petitions to put candidates on ballot

The Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.

The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.

Graffiti House in Brandy Station open daily by appt.

The historic Graffiti House in Brandy Station is open daily by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please contact Bob Gilbert directly to schedule a tour at 716/939-7612.

The 19th century house, with Civil War era graffiti on its walls, is located at 19484 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper County.

Orange County launches digital business directory