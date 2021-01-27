Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 27, 2021

Culpeper COVID-19 vaccination virtual town hall today
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and local healthcare leaders at noon today, Jan. 27 for a virtual town hall meeting about ongoing novel coronavirus vaccination efforts.
Chamber President Jeff Say will moderate the Zoom meeting. Panelists will include Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton, Dr. Nael Hasan, emergency department medical director at CMC, Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten, April Achter and Dr. Wade Kartchner with Rappahannock Rapidan Health District and a Fauquier Health representative. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZEekzZ5DSMO28XPPvzzIxQ
Town of Culpeper government meetings
The town council utility committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 followed at 10 a.m. with the Finance Committee.
Culpeper Town Council will hold a special meeting and retreat at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28 in the economic development building.
Town hall tonight with U.S. Rep. Spanberger
Central Virginia residents are invited to join U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Wednesday for a telephone town hall on issues facing families, businesses, health-care providers and schools.
Spanberger, the second-term lawmaker who represents the state’s 7th Congressional District, will answer questions directly from her constituents and preview the coming weeks on Capitol Hill, her office announced Monday. The 1-hour public event, starting at 7:05 p.m., will be live-streamed via video on the congresswoman’s website and Facebook page.
To join the interactive town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, they can visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.
Sign petitions to put candidates on ballot
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.
The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.
Graffiti House in Brandy Station open daily by appt.
The historic Graffiti House in Brandy Station is open daily by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please contact Bob Gilbert directly to schedule a tour at 716/939-7612.
The 19th century house, with Civil War era graffiti on its walls, is located at 19484 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper County.
Orange County launches digital business directory
The new Orange County Business Directory is a free online platform for local businesses to promote services and maximize exposure to new and existing customers. The user-friendly online directory created by the Office of Economic Development is a helpful tool for those searching for business information or businesses looking to share updates with customers, according to a county news release.
The directory can be searched by category, location, purchasing options, and contact details. It is also mobile friendly allowing the information to be accessed anytime and from anywhere.
Want be listed in the directory? Go to www.buyorangeva.com to create and update profile information. Once subscribed, businesses can showcase services offered, menu items, hours of operation, website, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. Users are encouraged to update their content regularly. For information, contact 540/672-1238.