Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 28, 2021

Garden year-round at Community Garden at Co-opNo room to garden where you live?

The Culpeper Community Garden is active all year long.

A partnership of Culpeper Farm & Home Center and Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition Program, the program started in 2009 for those in need of a place to grow their own vegetables.

Located on the Farm & Home Center property next to Walmart off James Madison Highway, the garden consists of 30 plots.

The plots are given away free to anyone with the desire to garden. Income-challenged families will be given first priority.

Water and some tools are available for gardeners use. Fall and winter gardening is encouraged.

To learn more, call Garden Coordinator Brenda Watkevich at 540-727-3435, ext. 348, or email bwatkevi@vt.edu.

