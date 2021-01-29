Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 29, 2021

Museum lists programs for Black History MonthThe Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture is offering a wide range of digital programs for all ages this February.
The month kicks off at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 with a virtual book discussion with authors and scholars, Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain, on their newly released book, “Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019.” The 10-part book spans 400 years of African American history, according to a museum release.
In this discussion moderated by Mary Elliott, the museum’s curator of American slavery, Kendi and Blain will focus on slavery, reconstruction and segregation and their continuing impact on the United States. They will be joined by several book contributors including Herb Boyd, City University of New York; Kali Nicole Gross, Emory University; Peniel Joseph, University of Texas; and Annette Gordon Reed, Harvard University.
Admission is free; registration required at https://nmaahc.si.edu/events/upcoming.
Also in February, the museum will launch, “Uplifting the Black Family: NMAAHC Black History Month Social Media Campaign.”
The museum’s social media platforms will explore, The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity, the theme for 2021 selected by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The association was created in 1915 by Carter G. Woodson—known as the Father of Black History Month. The daily, digital conversation will amplify the museum’s Black History Month programming and will share century-old stories, dynamic photographs and items in its collection and family history resources, according to the museum releases.
The public can view the campaign at @NMAAHC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Sign petitions to put candidates on ballotThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee’s office is open for registered voters to stop by and sign petitions to place candidates on the ballot for the June primary elections. As part of the exercise in democracy voters may “sign one or sign them all” on petitions for both statewide and local campaigns.
The CCDC office is located at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Please wear a mask.
School Board seeks public comment on fiscal 2022 budgetThe Culpeper County School Board will host a “Talk About Budget Time” for the fiscal year 2022 budget at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, in the County Administration Office, 302 N. Main St.
This is a time when the School Board invites all members of the public to come to an informal session and share ideas or concerns about education needs and the school budget for school year 2021-22.
The School Board believes strongly that community input is vital to the budget process. All concerned Culpeper County citizens are encouraged to attend the Feb. 8 “TAB Time.”
Alternative SAFE Mardi Gras benefit scheduled for 2021The Mardi Gras Sweepstakes, a virtual event, will take place on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20 as a major benefit event for Culpeper-based Services to Abused Families.
Attendees can watch and join in on the fun from the comfort of their home.
Just 400 tickets at $100 each will be sold prior to the event. The grand prize is $10,000 with a minimum of $50 awarded to each 50th ticket drawn. One need not be virtually present to win; however, two hours of fun, music, entertainment and suspense is promised, according to a SAFE releases.
Tickets will be sold in person by Friends of SAFE and at www.safejourneys.org/events. Each ticket will be numbered with an assignment ID on the receipt. After prize money and expenses have been accounted for, the goal is to donate more than $25,000 in support of SAFE.
All are welcome to support an organization so vital to local communities while potentially enriching your own coffers, all while relaxing at home. It promises to be a unique event.