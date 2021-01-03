Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 3, 2021

First 2021 board of supervisors meetingThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its first regular meetings of the new year at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.

On the morning agenda is election of a new chairman and vice chairman and consideration of bonuses for county employees based on work risk level related to the pandemic.

LOW volunteer fire & rescue awarded $5,000 grant

This week, the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company were awarded a grant of $5,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation, the company announced in a news release.

It said the grant will be used to address both operations and training for personnel, as well as supplement lost fundraising opportunities due to COVID.