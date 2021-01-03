Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 3, 2021

Culpeper County winery wins two ‘Best of Class’ winesAmissville’s own Gray Ghost Winery recently took home two “Best of Class” honors in a pair California competitions.
The Culpeper County vineyard’s 2018 Petit Verdot scored 97 at the 2020 Harvest Challenge wine contest in Santa Rosa, California. The competition recognizes wine entries that best exemplify the soil and climate of their respective viticultural areas, and acknowledges its influence on wine quality, according to a Gray Ghost news release. Its Petit Verdot was the highest scoring Virginia wine entered in the competition.
This award comes of the heels of the Gray Ghost 2017 Reserve Chardonnay scoring 94 Points and “Best of Class” honors at the New World International Wine Competition in Ontario, California. Gray Ghost’s Reserve Chardonnay ($29) surpassed Chardonnays twice its price to take top honors in a category ranging from $25.01-$50 Chardonnays, the release stated.
With many wine competitions cancelled this year, Gray Ghost still managed to take home four top awards from California wine competitions in 2020.
One of Virginia’s oldest wineries, Gray Ghost has been growing grapes for 34 years in Rappahannock County and celebrates its 27th anniversary in 2021.
Gray Ghost Winery is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville and can be contacted at 540/937-4869. The tasting room is open during the winter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
First 2021 board of supervisors meetingThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its first regular meetings of the new year at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
On the morning agenda is election of a new chairman and vice chairman and consideration of bonuses for county employees based on work risk level related to the pandemic.
LOW volunteer fire & rescue awarded $5,000 grant
This week, the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company were awarded a grant of $5,000 from The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund at The Boston Foundation, the company announced in a news release.
It said the grant will be used to address both operations and training for personnel, as well as supplement lost fundraising opportunities due to COVID.
“The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company relies upon donations from our community members, as well as partner organizations such as The Gilbert. H. Hood Family Fund to provide a great service to our community,” said President Jeff Liebold in a statement. “With the many challenges that organizations such as ours experienced this year due to COVID these funds will truly help our 100% volunteer department provide our essential services to the community.”
The Boston Foundation, founded in 1915, is one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the nation. It is made of 1,100 separate charitable funds established by thousands of donors over more than 100 years.
“Grant programs such as The Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund are crucial to volunteer departments,” Liebold said. “I want to thank our nominators, The Boston Foundation and the Gilbert H. Hood Family Fund review committee for awarding us this much-needed grant funding.”