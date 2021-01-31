Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 31, 2021

The Board will also meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a budget work session. See agendas and documents at Culpeper BoardDocs.

Aging Together seeks ‘5 Over 50’ nominationsAging Together appreciates that communities who recognize the contributions of older adults are stronger, and their impact dispels the stereotype that aging brings diminished capacity, according to an agency release.

For this reason, Aging Together honors one person (or couple) over the age of 50 from each of the five counties who has considerably impacted their community in a positive way.

Aging Together is asking the region to submit nominations for the 2021 version of “5 Over 50.”

“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form!” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”