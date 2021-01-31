Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 31, 2021

Montpelier closed on Sunday due to snowDue to inclement weather conditions, James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange will be closed to all visitors, staff, and anyone needing to access the property, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. The site will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 6.
For updates, see montpelier.org or call 540/672-2728 x252.
Chamber plans ribbon cutting at W.E. Billiards SalesThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and small business owner Ebony will celebrate the Grand Opening of W.E. Billiards Sales and Service with a ribbon cutting at noon on Monday, Feb. 1 at 109 Germanna Highway, Suite 307 in Culpeper, weather permitting.
Business services include knockdown, move, set up, re-felting, and leveling of billiard tables. The company also sells billiard tables, accessories, custom bars, merchandise, and more.
Windmore Pen to Paper group to meetLocal writers will meet at 10 a.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 303 Main St. in Culpeper for the latest installment of the Windmore Foundation for the Arts Pen to Paper group, weather permitting.
February writing prompts are lost love and warm and fuzzy. Face masks required.
Culpeper supervisors to meet TuesdayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Feb. 2 in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.
The Board will also meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a budget work session. See agendas and documents at Culpeper BoardDocs.
Aging Together seeks ‘5 Over 50’ nominationsAging Together appreciates that communities who recognize the contributions of older adults are stronger, and their impact dispels the stereotype that aging brings diminished capacity, according to an agency release.
For this reason, Aging Together honors one person (or couple) over the age of 50 from each of the five counties who has considerably impacted their community in a positive way.
Aging Together is asking the region to submit nominations for the 2021 version of “5 Over 50.”
“If you know someone in your county who stands out with their support of the community and has made a difference, please fill out a nomination form!” said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps. “There are so many people who give generously with their time to make their community a better place to live for everyone. We need the public’s help to find these people so that we can honor them.”
The general criteria for consideration requires that the person: is over the age of 50, lives Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock and has given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, and hence in some manner has made a significant contribution and/or has offered inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.
Nomination forms are at www.agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for one to be mailed.
Aging Together will recognize honorees at the 5 Over 50 virtual celebration on May 20, 2021. Due to the pandemic the event was delayed in 2020 and held in September. May is the traditional month for the celebration as it coincides with Older Americans Month.