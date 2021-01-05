Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 5, 2021

Culpeper Competes contest invests in best business ideas for town

Have an exciting business idea for the town of Culpeper, but need help figuring out readiness to invest time and money to bring it to life?

Culpeper Competes is a fast-paced, nine-week virtual program teaching entrepreneurs how to test, improve, and validate business ideas, according to a release from Culpeper Dept. of Economic Development. Come up with the best business idea and win a $20,000 investment in it, and more, through this town of Culpeper grant program. Apply by Jan. 28, 2021 at visitculpeperva.com/culpepercompetes.

Orange libraries offering hotspots for check out at all three branches

Orange County Public Library has announced the launch of mobile hotspots for checkout. The hotspots run on the T-Mobile/Sprint network and allow citizens to connect devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets to the Internet.

The mobile hotspot program is a part of Orange County’s efforts to help ensure citizens have broadband access. Additionally, the hotspots can provide access to the library’s collections of digital resources which include over more than one million items, according to a county news release.