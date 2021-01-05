Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 5, 2021

Culpeper Competes contest invests in best business ideas for town
Have an exciting business idea for the town of Culpeper, but need help figuring out readiness to invest time and money to bring it to life?
Culpeper Competes is a fast-paced, nine-week virtual program teaching entrepreneurs how to test, improve, and validate business ideas, according to a release from Culpeper Dept. of Economic Development. Come up with the best business idea and win a $20,000 investment in it, and more, through this town of Culpeper grant program. Apply by Jan. 28, 2021 at visitculpeperva.com/culpepercompetes.
Orange libraries offering hotspots for check out at all three branches
Orange County Public Library has announced the launch of mobile hotspots for checkout. The hotspots run on the T-Mobile/Sprint network and allow citizens to connect devices such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets to the Internet.
The mobile hotspot program is a part of Orange County’s efforts to help ensure citizens have broadband access. Additionally, the hotspots can provide access to the library’s collections of digital resources which include over more than one million items, according to a county news release.
Hotspots are available at all three library branches – the main branch in Orange, Wilderness Branch and Gordonsville Branch – on a first come, first served basis to adult cardholders in good standing. The hotspots loan for 14 days and cannot be placed on hold or renewed. Hotspots should be returned inside the library or via the library’s curbside services rather than in the book drop to prevent damage, the release stated. The hotspots are listed at www.ocplvacat.org under “hotspot.”
REC promotes McDonough to Culpeper region manager
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has promoted Shawn McDonough to Western Region Manager, overseeing portions of Albemarle, Clarke, Culpeper, Fauquier, Frederick, Greene, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Stafford and Warren, effective Dec. 20.
McDonough has more than 31 years of experience in utility operations, including project management, engineering and leadership, according to a company release.
“Mr. McDonough is an accomplished project management professional and utility leader,” said John Arp, vice president of engineering, operation and power supply, in a statement. “Since joining REC in 2010, he has been an integral part of the project management team and a key contributor on several large-scale projects.”
McDonough holds a Bachelor of Science in Electric Engineering from Youngstown State University and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from Hood College. He started at REC as a planning engineer, and became Director of Project Management in 2019.
Roadwork to close U.S. Route 29 in Fauquier Tuesday
An emergency project to replace a drainage pipe will close the right northbound lane of U.S. 29 (Lee Highway) at Route 674 (Grays Mill Road) in New Baltimore on Tuesday, Jan. 5, according to a news release Monday afternoon from VDOT.
Recent heavy rains have caused water to flow onto the highway. With nighttime temperatures below freezing, ice has formed in the travel lanes, creating hazardous conditions.
A VDOT crew will close the right lane of Route 29 and begin working at 9 a.m. today. The work should be complete by 3 p.m.
Route 674 will be closed to traffic at the U.S. Route 29 intersection; traffic should detour using Route 673 (Baldwin Street).