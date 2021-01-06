Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 6, 2021

Register for the free local training at https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html and view a short video for information. Before the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip last March, almost 200 people in the Culpeper region became Dementia Friends, according to a news release from Aging Together Director Ellen Phipps.

“The more people we can encourage to become Dementia Friends, the more our community benefits,” she said. “It’s not only about awareness, but about offering confidence to the general public so they aren’t hesitant when confronted with a situation where they may be able to help someone who is manifesting signs of dementia. If you know what to do, you are more likely to do it.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association an estimated 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020. Other types of dementia include vascular dementia, or dementia associated with Parkinson’s or Lewy Body disease.

The possibility of encountering a person living with dementia is high. They go to the grocery store, the post office, the movie theater, places of worship, Phipps said. They walk in the park, downtown, and in their neighborhood.