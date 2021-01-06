Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 6, 2021

Young Professionals first Networking Luncheon of the yearThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals will hold its first get-together of the year at noon today, Jan. 6 at the Culpeper Country Club.
Social distancing will be enforced and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer at the business networking luncheon.
Warrenton lieutenant named Clinical Social Work Officer of the YearWarrenton native Lt. Neil Rampy was recently named Navy Medicine’s 2020 Clinical Social Work Officer of the Year.
Rampy is a senior medical officer and psychological health officer for Navy Expeditionary Forces Command Pacific-Commander, Task Force 75 in Guam, according to a news release.
“I preserve our force’s psychological readiness while the mission continues,” said Rampy. “I provide confidential one-on-one screening and counseling. The aim is to be ‘quick, close, and known’ to sailors and identify and quickly treat their areas of distress. I also educate sailors on topics such as operational stress control, suicide prevention, and optimal sleep, and advise command leadership on how they can strengthen their units for resilience and mitigate their stressors.”
Rampy completed nearly 300 one-on-one behavioral health encounters with service members throughout the year, the release stated. His close attention to sailor’s behavioral health exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of movement quarantine orders resulted in a 99 percent fit for full duty and a worldwide deployable rate among 1,200 deployed and forward-deployed naval forces.
“I’m most proud of our COVID-19 response,” said Rampy. “It was an all-hands effort to respond and adapt to the crisis. We worked hard to balance COVID-19 mitigations with ongoing operations across the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations and maintain sailor and family member’s quality of life.”
His responsibilities span coordination and clinical coverage for five task groups of rotational sailors located in 22 locations.
“While this is an individual award, it certainly wasn’t earned in a bubble,” said Rampy. “I had the support of a fantastic CTF 75 team, the mentorship and peer support from many in Navy Medicine, and most of all the support and understanding from my wife and our kids. My family understood that this was a year in which we all had to make sacrifices. My wife jokes that I have a few gray hairs after this year, but I don’t mind—I earned them!”
Rampy is a 2002 graduate of Fresta Valley Christian School in Fauquier County. He joined the Navy eight years ago to provide direct high-quality behavioral health care to sailors and Marines.
Dementia Friends program begins first-ever virtual trainingAging Together will host its first-ever virtual Dementia Friends training session at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.
The one-hour certification supports the growing movement that started in the United Kingdom with the goal of creating awareness about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
Register for the free local training at https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html and view a short video for information. Before the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip last March, almost 200 people in the Culpeper region became Dementia Friends, according to a news release from Aging Together Director Ellen Phipps.
“The more people we can encourage to become Dementia Friends, the more our community benefits,” she said. “It’s not only about awareness, but about offering confidence to the general public so they aren’t hesitant when confronted with a situation where they may be able to help someone who is manifesting signs of dementia. If you know what to do, you are more likely to do it.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association an estimated 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2020. Other types of dementia include vascular dementia, or dementia associated with Parkinson’s or Lewy Body disease.
The possibility of encountering a person living with dementia is high. They go to the grocery store, the post office, the movie theater, places of worship, Phipps said. They walk in the park, downtown, and in their neighborhood.
Sometimes their level of dementia is low and unnoticeable, or they could just be having a bad day. It can be common that they are with someone, but sometimes they are alone or get separated. They could be lost and don’t know what to do. Often a person living with dementia withdraws physically and mentally.
That’s where Dementia Friends fits in. The significance of this training is that anyone can become a Dementia Friend: a merchant, customer service rep, restaurant waiter, law enforcement officer, service provider of any industry, faith-based minister, coworker, peer, friend, resident, or anyone (really, ANYONE) in the community.
“Everyone can learn to understand what tendencies someone living with dementia may exhibit and how to help them. You will come out of it with a sense of empowerment,” Phipps said.