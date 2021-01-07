Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 7, 2021

Local American Red Cross blood drives to be held as need soarsBlood donors are needed now more than ever to help hospital patients, according to the American Red Cross. Various local blood drives are planned for the near future.
Orange Presbyterian will host a blood drive 1:30 to 7 p.m. today, Jan. 7 and Friday, Jan. 8 at the church, 162 W. Main St.
Madison Fire Hall will host a blood drive 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the stationhouse, 1223 N. Main St. in the town of Madison.
Lake of the Woods Community will host a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.
The Red Cross is teaming with the NFL this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals—especially those who have recovered from COVID-19 – to give blood and to help tackle the national convalescent plasma shortage. All January donors will be entered to win two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.In addition, those who donate blood or platelets January 1-20 will also be entered to win a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood today with the American Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or activating the Blood Scheduling Skill for Amazon Alexa.
“Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. “With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need.”
Town Planning Commission meets todayThe Culpeper Town Planning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Jan. 7 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
Mentorship program pitched by Culpeper ChamberThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Council is starting a 2021 mentorship program for nonprofits and small businesses. Those who are interested in asked to take a survey to gauge interest in participating as either a mentor or a mentee.
The goal of the six-month program is to pair up two organizations, one with a strength and another with an identified growth area, on a monthly or weekly basis, according to a chamber news release.
Nonprofit members and small businesses should share a strength, a weakness and interest in signing up for the program.
“We’re hoping that following this challenging year, our member organizations will be open to helping each other by sharing their strengths and learning from each other,” according to the release from Chamber President Jeff Say.
An exit interview will conclude the program, enabling participants to share what they learned and rate the experience. Contact president@culpeperchamber.com for information and the survey.