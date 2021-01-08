Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 8, 2021

For a detailed list and to register, call 540/727-3412 or visit CulpeperRecreation.com. Follow CulpeperRecreation on Facebook.

Shenandoah NP Trust to fund $1M of projects

Shenandoah National Park recently announced the projects that will be funded in 2021 by its philanthropic partner, The Shenandoah National Park Trust.

The Trust every year donates money to help the park with a variety of projects. This year, it will provide the park with up to $1 million in donations for new and on-going projects.

The projects for 2021 include: Play, Learn, and Serve introduces the outdoors to children, teens and young adults in a fun and engaging way by combining outdoor play with education and public service. It also provides workshops and career enhancement opportunities for teachers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the program switched from live in-park and off-site ranger programs to virtual programs. Opportunities will be expanded in 2021 to reach a wider and more diverse audience, according to a park release.

Trust funding this year will also support internships in the park for young adults in the areas of Interpretation and Education, Media, Astronomy and Cultural Resources.