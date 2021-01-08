Culpeper community briefs for Jan. 8, 2021

Extension Office: Virtual workshops for kids
Virginia Cooperative Extension “Celebrate! Food, Fitness and Family” is a series of free, virtual, health and nutrition workshops for Culpeper students in grades 3-5 that are fun for the entire family and promises to be a gastronomically good time.
The workshop, comprised of a series of five monthly sessions, will kick-off each month with a live, remote cooking and nutrition lesson.
Participants will receive a take-home kit for each lesson that includes a recipe card, cooking tools, recipe ingredients, activity sheets and more. Register by Jan. 11, 2021 at https://tinyurl.com/celebratefoodculpeper.
Winter Activities with Culpeper Parks & Recreation
The Winter issue of the Live here Play here recreation guide is now available. Registration for parks & rec programs opens online today, Jan. 8 and by phone or in-person on Monday, Jan. 11.
There are a variety of activities available for the whole family: CPR & First Aid certification, Child & Babysitting Certifications, Winter Climbers Camp, Free Tennis Clinic, Rugby Clinic, Music Together for ages 0-5yrs, Watercolor Flower workshop, One day Painting with MaryEllen, Swing Dancing, Basket Weaving, Crafty Creations, Manners Matter, High School Leadership Workshop, Learn to Speak / Write Japanese, Horseback riding and many more.
For a detailed list and to register, call 540/727-3412 or visit CulpeperRecreation.com. Follow CulpeperRecreation on Facebook.
Shenandoah NP Trust to fund $1M of projects
Shenandoah National Park recently announced the projects that will be funded in 2021 by its philanthropic partner, The Shenandoah National Park Trust.
The Trust every year donates money to help the park with a variety of projects. This year, it will provide the park with up to $1 million in donations for new and on-going projects.
The projects for 2021 include: Play, Learn, and Serve introduces the outdoors to children, teens and young adults in a fun and engaging way by combining outdoor play with education and public service. It also provides workshops and career enhancement opportunities for teachers. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the program switched from live in-park and off-site ranger programs to virtual programs. Opportunities will be expanded in 2021 to reach a wider and more diverse audience, according to a park release.
Trust funding this year will also support internships in the park for young adults in the areas of Interpretation and Education, Media, Astronomy and Cultural Resources.
Volunteer Coordinators to organize volunteer work crews in the park will also benefit from Trust support. Work will include invasive species management, landscape restoration with native plants and correcting resource damage on park trails and in campgrounds.
Other SNP projects to get Trust funding will be focused on: Early Detection of Invasive Plants, Managing Human-Bear Interactions, Artist-in-Residence, Robert Jacobsen Employee Development Grant, Hemlock Wooly Adelgid Biocontrols and circal 1911 Boulder Cabin at Skyland Resort. It is a superb example of the “rustic resort” period of architecture from 1887-1930 and is a contributing feature of the Skyline Drive National Historic Landmark District.
The cabin is in poor condition and the Trust will raise funds for its renovation and maintenance, the release stated. Once the restoration is complete, it will be used as a residence and studio space for the Artist-in-Residence program.
Superintendent Pat Kenney said, “We are sincerely grateful for the generosity of the Trust’s donors and the hard work of its staff. We extend our heartfelt thanks to them for providing funds to support these essential programs and projects.”
Board Chairman Greg Yates added, “The Shenandoah National Park Trust is proud to partner with our park to help ensure its health and vitality. And we’re grateful that our donors recognize the value of this work.”