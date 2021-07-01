Culpeper community briefs for July 1, 2021

DMV alters Va. vets’ fees, products
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced changes, effective July 1, to veteran-related fees and products.
This includes eliminating the fee for issuance of a special license plates for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard through a bill sponsored by state Dels. Wendell Walker and Scotty Wyatt.
And via a bill sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, veterans awarded certain military medals in honor of their service beyond the normal call of duty can obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal from the DMV upon showing proof they are the recipient of such a medal.
The bill also establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of these special license plates based on the order of precedence of such military decoration, as determined by U.S. Department of Defense. Surviving spouses who did not remarry can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a medal recipient, DMV said.
Candidate hosts coffee talk, with dogs
Culpeper mayoral candidate Jon Russell invites residents to bring their dog(s) and have a free cup of coffee at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3, in South Side Coffee and Gifts at 211 Southgate Shopping Center in town.
“I want to invite all dog lovers to join me for coffee,” Russell said in a statement. “Whether you have a dog or not, come out and enjoy the morning. It’s a great way to show support for Culpeper’s dog community and small businesses.”
The day will mark the official start of the Dog Days of Summer, through Aug. 11.
A two-term Town Council member, Russell owns a small business and is and married, with four children.
Declaration of Independence reading
Fredericksburg’s historic Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop will host readings of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. July 4 outside 1020 Caroline St. in Fredericksburg.
All are welcome to gather at the steps of the Apothecary Shop to celebrate the nation’s independence.
There will be live readings of the famed Colonial text by costumed interpreters. This event is open and free to the public.
Independence Day closures on July 5
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
All offices of town and Culpeper County government will close July 5 for the holiday, as will Culpeper County Public School offices.