Culpeper community briefs for July 1, 2021

DMV alters Va. vets’ fees, products

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has announced changes, effective July 1, to veteran-related fees and products.

This includes eliminating the fee for issuance of a special license plates for retired and active members of the Virginia National Guard through a bill sponsored by state Dels. Wendell Walker and Scotty Wyatt.

And via a bill sponsored by Del. Delores McQuinn, veterans awarded certain military medals in honor of their service beyond the normal call of duty can obtain special license plates corresponding to their medal from the DMV upon showing proof they are the recipient of such a medal.

The bill also establishes a uniform fee structure for the cost of these special license plates based on the order of precedence of such military decoration, as determined by U.S. Department of Defense. Surviving spouses who did not remarry can also obtain these plates upon proof their spouse was a medal recipient, DMV said.

