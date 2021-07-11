Culpeper community briefs for July 11, 2021

The group is expecting guest appearances from former Governor (and current nominee) Terry McAuliffe, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Joshua Cole. Light snacks and rally towels will be available.

To donate or learn more about this event, visit the Culpeper Democratic Committee website, or click here.

County committee meetings this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8 a.m. this Tuesday, July 13 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

Building & Grounds will follow at 8:30 a.m. and will include a closed session discussion about the county acquiring property in the West Fairfax District of the town.

The Rules Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed at 10 a.m. with a meeting of the Personnel Committee.

Because We Have Music concertBecause We Have Music presents another free livestream concert at 7 p.m. tonight, July 11 featuring the folk sensation of The Nields sisters, lifelong performers Nerissa and Katryna. They are now celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together professionally with the release of their 20th album, November.