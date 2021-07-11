Culpeper community briefs for July 11, 2021

Third Thursday Concerts returnThe Culpeper Downtown summer concert series returns to the Culpeper Depot Aug. 19 with The Reflex.
Sponsor Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. also recently announced En’Novation Band will play on the Third Thursday, Sept. 16.
Concerts will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Culpeper Depot and celebrate a return following last year’s series cancellation due to COVID-19. These are the first two concerts of the ‘21 season.
LOW Players present Show StoppersFavorite tunes from Broadway musicals, including “South Pacific,” will be performed live at 6:30 p.m. on July 16 by Lake of the Wood Players. “Show Stoppers” will be held on the clubhouse deck. Reservations recommended—540/972-2221.
Campaign rally for Annette HydeThe Culpeper Democratic Committee, in coordination with the Orange and Madison Democratic committees and the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club are hosting a rally for the Democratic candidate to run against Del. Nick Freitas, R-30th, on Saturday, July 24 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Center.
“Join Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Attorney General Mark Herring, and your fellow Democrats for an afternoon of fun and friendship while raising money to help elect Annette Hyde to the Virginia House of Delegates!” a news release from the Culpeper Democrats states.
The group is expecting guest appearances from former Governor (and current nominee) Terry McAuliffe, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Joshua Cole. Light snacks and rally towels will be available.
To donate or learn more about this event, visit the Culpeper Democratic Committee website, or click here.
County committee meetings this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8 a.m. this Tuesday, July 13 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.
Building & Grounds will follow at 8:30 a.m. and will include a closed session discussion about the county acquiring property in the West Fairfax District of the town.
The Rules Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed at 10 a.m. with a meeting of the Personnel Committee.
Because We Have Music concertBecause We Have Music presents another free livestream concert at 7 p.m. tonight, July 11 featuring the folk sensation of The Nields sisters, lifelong performers Nerissa and Katryna. They are now celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together professionally with the release of their 20th album, November.
Pete and Maura Kennedy and the Reislers will also perform. are known nationwide as the hosts of the late lamented Dharma Café RSVP to join the intimate and fun Zoom living room to enjoy that electric boundary where folk and rock collide.
Brandy Station VFD Fair in AugustThe Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. will hold its Fair & Carnival Aug. 11-14 at the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Road.
Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID, the Annual Fair is a big fundraiser for the all-volunteer fire department that provides fire and EMS responder service to the community. Cole’s Shows Amusements from Covington will once again be on the midway for 2021 with more than 20 modern, safe amusement rides, family-oriented games and delicious food.
Brandy VFD will also have numerous games; along with a great variety of food with the fire department auxiliary including their world-famous corn dogs and French fries.
The parade will be held Thursday evening, Aug. 12 and the Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14. There will be live music each evening on the midway. There is no entrance fee to enter the fairgrounds and there is plenty free parking.