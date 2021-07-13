Culpeper community briefs for July 13, 2021

Little Fork hosts Rural Water Supply class
Little Fork Volunteer Fire Dept. in Rixeyville hosted a Virginia Dept. of Fire Programs ‘Rural Water Supply’ class July 10-11.
This is the system utilized by rural departments where municipal water supplies are not available. All water is transported by tankers from ponds/creeks/rivers to large holding tanks at the fire scene.
Theory, tactics, strategy, planning and several other topics were covered during the classroom session on Saturday, according to a post from Chief Doug Monaco.
On Sunday, students practiced setting up a “dump site” and “fill site”. Tankers were utilized to shuttle water from the source to the incident grounds.
Rural fire and EMS incidents are challenging to say the least. Alarm time, travel distance, accessibility, resources and other factors are critical for a positive outcome. Volunteers from across the County participated in the class.
‘Treasured’ VBS this week in Jeffersonton
Children ages 2 to 12 are invited to attend Vacation Bible School 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly all this week at Jeffersonton Baptist Church in northern Culpeper County.
This year’s theme is, “Treasured: Discovering You’re Priceless to God.” Teens aged 13-19 are encouraged to sign up to be part of the crew guiding others through the stations.
VBS runs Monday, July 12 through Friday, July16 and will feature music, games, stories, and just plain fun in Jeffersonton. The community is welcome at this free program.
Benefit cornhole tourney at Old Trade
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 4-7 p.m. (practice begins at 3:00) this Saturday July 17 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
This is a Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments available for from the brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the third Sat. of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or 540/522-6740.
Opioid and medication misuse programs
A free online free program will be held this week highlighting opioid and prescription medication misuse, particularly in older adults
Join Dr. Patricia Slatum of the Virginia Center on Aging at VCU and Culpeper Police Officer Mike Grant at 10:30 a.m. this Wednesday, July 14 for the one-hour Aging Together workshop sponsored by Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Prevention Team.
A second related program will be held at noon on Sept. 2. agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html or agingtogether.org