Culpeper community briefs for July 13, 2021

Little Fork hosts Rural Water Supply class

Little Fork Volunteer Fire Dept. in Rixeyville hosted a Virginia Dept. of Fire Programs ‘Rural Water Supply’ class July 10-11.

This is the system utilized by rural departments where municipal water supplies are not available. All water is transported by tankers from ponds/creeks/rivers to large holding tanks at the fire scene.

Theory, tactics, strategy, planning and several other topics were covered during the classroom session on Saturday, according to a post from Chief Doug Monaco.

On Sunday, students practiced setting up a “dump site” and “fill site”. Tankers were utilized to shuttle water from the source to the incident grounds.

Rural fire and EMS incidents are challenging to say the least. Alarm time, travel distance, accessibility, resources and other factors are critical for a positive outcome. Volunteers from across the County participated in the class.

‘Treasured’ VBS this week in Jeffersonton

Children ages 2 to 12 are invited to attend Vacation Bible School 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nightly all this week at Jeffersonton Baptist Church in northern Culpeper County.