Culpeper community briefs for July 14, 2021

Vaccines offered during Saturday’s food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 17 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

The Virginia Health Department will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines and a second round of the Pfizer vaccine during the distribution for any individuals who would like to be vaccinated.

Precautions are still in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the church for food pick-up.

One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist. Masks are encouraged and will be available, if needed.

Living the Dream meeting this weekWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation will resume its in-person meetings at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15 in the meeting room at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road.