Culpeper community briefs for July 14, 2021

Vaccines offered during Saturday’s food distributionEmpowering Culpeper will host its monthly food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, July 17 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
The Virginia Health Department will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines and a second round of the Pfizer vaccine during the distribution for any individuals who would like to be vaccinated.
Precautions are still in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. As community members enter the church parking lot, they will be given a number and asked to remain in their cars until it is their turn to enter the church for food pick-up.
One person per household may enter the church at a time unless a caretaker is needed to assist. Masks are encouraged and will be available, if needed.
Living the Dream meeting this weekWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation will resume its in-person meetings at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15 in the meeting room at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road.
The community is welcome to join the suicide awareness and substance abuse support group to hear results from its 5K event in April. Living the Dream founders will also share what is planned for later this year.
Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP longrapidan@gmail to ensure adequate refreshments for everyone.
Virginia Gospel Band to performReformation Lutheran Church announces “Parties In The Parking Lot” for the summer, a free music concert series.
Come hear bluegrass by the Virginia Gospel Band 6:30-8:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15 in the parking lot of the church, 601 Madison Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
People can either drive in or bring lawn chairs. Ice cream will be served. All are welcome.
Food Closet Need of the WeekWant to support this ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church that is feeding and caring for local residents?
This week, the Food Closet is in need of sugar, instant coffee, noodle mixes, rice mixes and ramen noodles.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net on Facebook 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Upcoming local Red Cross blood drivesWhile donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions.
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Local blood drives will take place at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 6170 Plank Rd. in Fredericksburg on various upcoming dates: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 19; 1 to 7 p.m. on July 21; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 26 and 1 to 7 p.m. on July 28.
VFW Post 8497 will host a blood drive 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20 on site at 201 Mineral Ave. in Mineral, Louisa County.
Or give blood from 1 to 6 p.m. on July 30 at Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year. RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS