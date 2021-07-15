Culpeper community briefs for July 15, 2021

Living history set at Cedar Mountain Battlefield preserveOn August 7 and 8, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a living history and commemoration of the Civil War battle of Cedar Mountain, which was August 9, 1862. Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy a variety of activities that will bring to life the experiences of soldiers and civilians impacted by the battle.
Programs and activities open to the public will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, including demonstrations of Civil War weaponry, soldier drills and instruction, military encampments that show the life of a soldier, children’s activities with hands-on learning experiences, a demonstration of preparing glass plates for wet plate collodion photography of the Civil War era, a signal flag demonstration, special speakers and more.
Please visit the Friends of Cedar Mountain website for more information.
Living the Dream meeting this weekWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation will resume its in-person meetings at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15, in the meeting room at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road.
The community is welcome to join the suicide awareness and substance abuse support group to hear results from its 5K event in April. Living the Dream founders will also share what is planned for later this year.
Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP longrapidan@gmail to ensure adequate refreshments for everyone.
Virginia Gospel Band to performReformation Lutheran Church announces “Parties In The Parking Lot” for the summer, a free music concert series.
Come hear bluegrass by the Virginia Gospel Band 6:30-8:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15 in the parking lot of the church, 601 Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.
People can either drive in or bring lawn chairs. Ice cream will be served. All are welcome.
Benefit cornhole tourney at Old TradeThe Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 4 to 7 p.m. (practice begins at 3 p.m.) Saturday, July 17, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station.
This is a Cash Prize, Regulation Boards, Bracket Style Double Elimination family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments available for from the brewery.
Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly on the third Sat. of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or 540/522-6740.
Third Thursday Concerts to returnThe Culpeper Downtown summer concert series returns to the Culpeper Depot Aug. 19 with The Reflex.
Sponsor Culpeper Renaissance Inc. also recently announced En’Novation Band will play on the Third Thursday, Sept. 16.
Concerts will run from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Culpeper Depot and celebrate a return following last year’s series cancellation due to COVID-19. These are the first two concerts of the 2021 season.