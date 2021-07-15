Culpeper community briefs for July 15, 2021

Living history set at Cedar Mountain Battlefield preserveOn August 7 and 8, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield will host a living history and commemoration of the Civil War battle of Cedar Mountain, which was August 9, 1862. Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy a variety of activities that will bring to life the experiences of soldiers and civilians impacted by the battle.

Programs and activities open to the public will take place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, including demonstrations of Civil War weaponry, soldier drills and instruction, military encampments that show the life of a soldier, children’s activities with hands-on learning experiences, a demonstration of preparing glass plates for wet plate collodion photography of the Civil War era, a signal flag demonstration, special speakers and more.

Please visit the Friends of Cedar Mountain website for more information.

Living the Dream meeting this weekWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, Culpeper-based Living the Dream Foundation will resume its in-person meetings at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, July 15, in the meeting room at the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express on Madison Road.