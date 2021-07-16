Culpeper community briefs for July 16, 2021

Wood engraver to mark fifth anniversaryJimni Showroom & Custom Wood Engraving will celebrates its fifth anniversary and recent expansion with a get-together at 4 p.m. today, July 16, at the shop, 154 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, business owner Jim Schorr and partner John Beck for the celebration. It’s About Thyme is catering, with cake from Knakal’s Bakery, cookies from Seriously Sweet, drinks from Vinosity and raffle items from each of Jimni’s Showroom artisan partners.
All chamber members can get 10 percent off any piece of custom office furniture, including desks, conference tables, entry tables, coffee tables, chairs and more.
Free kids’ activity at Farmers MarketLocal youth can make a free beaded bracelet 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at this week’s Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market in Culpeper Baptist Church’s parking lot.
Brought to you by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., the craft program will match members of the Rapidan River Master Gardeners with youngsters to make bracelets with colored beads representing things like the sun, water, earth and plants. This fun and free craft is available while supplies last.
Remington bridge reopened after crashRepairs were completed Wednesday to the Rappahannock River bridge on U.S. 29 Business south of Remington and the road was back open to traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.
The replacement steel guardrail sections will be painted at a later date.
The bridge was closed after a vehicle crash a week earlier damaged the guardrail and concrete parapet wall. That required rebuilding a section of the parapet.
Russell for Mayor sets campaign eventsCulpeper Councilman Jon Russell is hosting a pair of campaign events this Saturday in his bid to be the town’s next mayor.
A Coffee & Car Meet will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 17 at Russell’s home, Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike.
Classic cars and hot rods are invited to participate for free in this summer car-meet series. Coffee will be provided. Space is limited to 20 cars on parking lot and 30 in the field.
At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Russell for Mayor campaign will host Honkytonk & Hot Chicken. Aubrey Driggers will perform opening music followed by Steel Peach. There will be Nashville fried chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans. Tickets are on EventBrite.
Indoor picnic in JeffersontonThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Indoor Picnic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the fellowship hall of Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.
All are invited to attend and enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts and drinks. Come on out and meet your neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. RSVP to tascfishingcamps@gamil.com or call 540-937-5119 by July 16.
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. New members, young and old, are welcome. See JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.
Windmore picks officers, directorsWindmore Foundation for the Arts met June 24 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church for an organizational meeting.
The nonprofit chose these new officers and board members: Tammy Buckalew, president; Amanda Reck, vice president; Fran Cecere, secretary; and Jessy Mahr, treasurer.
Windmore board members are Roy Carter, Donna Chabot, Lakesha Davis, Dawn Fletcher and Gail Matthews.
Kevin Brandriff is executive director of the Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
Refreshments were served at the Windmore office.
Aug. 2 is deadline for drought loansThe U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations in Virginia that Aug. 2 is the filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans due to a drought from June 1 through Aug. 1, 2020.
The loans are available in various locations, including Culpeper, Orange, Louisa, Fauquier, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.
The program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.
Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.
Apply at Disasterloan.sba.gov under SBA declaration # 16801 800/659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
Mail completed applications to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.