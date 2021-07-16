Culpeper community briefs for July 16, 2021

The replacement steel guardrail sections will be painted at a later date.

The bridge was closed after a vehicle crash a week earlier damaged the guardrail and concrete parapet wall. That required rebuilding a section of the parapet.

Russell for Mayor sets campaign eventsCulpeper Councilman Jon Russell is hosting a pair of campaign events this Saturday in his bid to be the town’s next mayor.

A Coffee & Car Meet will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. July 17 at Russell’s home, Libertas Manor, 405 Sperryville Pike.

Classic cars and hot rods are invited to participate for free in this summer car-meet series. Coffee will be provided. Space is limited to 20 cars on parking lot and 30 in the field.

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Russell for Mayor campaign will host Honkytonk & Hot Chicken. Aubrey Driggers will perform opening music followed by Steel Peach. There will be Nashville fried chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans. Tickets are on EventBrite.

Indoor picnic in JeffersontonThe Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a free Community Indoor Picnic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, in the fellowship hall of Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.