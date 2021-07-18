Culpeper community briefs for July 18, 2021

Improv Night Sunday at Jackleg SandwichStageworks is partnering with Jackleg Sandwich Company to present a night of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” style improv, but the actor is the audience!
The comedy unfolds 6 to 8 p.m. this Sunday, July 18 at the downtown Culpeper restaurant, 110 E. Davis St.
People are invited to come in, have a pint, and show off their acting skills by participating in the different theatre games. Or just come to laugh their heads off! Stageworks is a community theater group associated with Windmore Foundation for the Arts.
Jackleg will donate 10 percent of profits from Improv Night to Windmore to support more events by StageWorks and other programs.
Brandy Station VFD Firemen’s Fair schedule announcedJeff Bailey with Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. recently released the schedule for the 2021 Firemen’s Fair happening next month at the fairgrounds on Fleetwood Heights Road, as follows:
—Wednesday, Aug. 11: Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Ride Armbands $15, Live Music on the Midway by Whiskey Business Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun
—Thursday, Aug. 12: Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Ride Armbands $25, Advance Sale $20; Fireman’s Parade 6:30 p.m., Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile, Live Music on the Midway by CJ ‘tha DJ, Parade Trophies Awarded 9 p.m., Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun
—Friday August 13: Fair opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Ride Armbands $25, Advance Sale $20, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Artmobile, Live Music on the Midway by Dark Hollow Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun
—Saturday Aug. 14: Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull 10 a.m. Fair opens at 1 p.m. and closes at midnight; Ride Armbands 1–5 p.m. $15, Ride Armbands 1 p.m.–midnight $35, Ride Armbands 5–midnight $25, Advance Sale $20, Live Music on the Midway by Reborn Band, Mechanical Bull and Dunking Booth Rides, Games, Food & Fun Cash Prizes, Steer and Numerous other Prizes Given Away.
Beautiful Run bridge closing for repairsThe Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) bridge over Beautiful Run in Madison County.
The bridge, located about 1.3-mile from Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and 1.2-mile from Route 230 (Orange Road), will be closed July 19-Aug. 13.
During the closure, motorists can use Route 231 and Route 230 to reach either side of Route 607. The bridge carries about 300 vehicles per day.
Auxiliary announces scholarship winnersThe Auxiliary of Culpeper Hospital annually awards scholarships in memory of Mary McNeil Willis to deserving individuals planning a career in a health-related field.
Nine scholarships were awarded this year with the most popular future profession being nursing.
From Madison County High School, scholarship recipients were Emily Dodson and McKayla Arrington. Both girls plan to pursue nursing.
Scholarship recipients from Eastern View High School are Avery Stanley, who wants to be a psychiatric nurse; Abigail Shrader, who is looking to Pediatric Medicine for her future; Rebekah Smith, who will pursue Emergency Medicine or Ophthalmology and Kelly Doherty who plans to go into Physical Therapy or Sports Medicine.
From Culpeper County High School, scholarship recipient Lara Parker will study Psychology and the Behavioral Sciences while Karen Saint Fleur from Orange will pursue a career in Clinical Therapy.
RRCS collecting emergency informationIs there something that would be helpful for First Responders to know about you or a loved one in a mental health crisis or emergency?
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is collecting voluntary, helpful emergency information to provide law enforcement and First Responders. This will aid in defusing what otherwise might be difficult encounters or tense situations, and to help keep everyone safer, according to the agency.
All citizens of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock are encouraged to complete a Voluntary Emergency and/or Crisis Information Form with RRCS.
The form allows individuals to enter any health information of their choosing, such as mental health issues, developmental disabilities, pre-existing conditions, allergies, emergency contacts, and more into the database.
This information would be available to 911 in the five counties to help them help you in the event of an emergency or crisis.
View and complete the secure form at http://ow.ly/um0550Fn62h Learn about Virginia’s MARCUS Alert System at http://ow.ly/uKjE50Fn6cG Culpeper
Madison GOP Women pasta dinnerMadison County Republican Women will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
Melvin Adams, Chairman of the 5th District Republican Committee will be Guest Speaker.
The meeting will feature a fabulous Pasta dinner with great sides and desserts by members for $10. The group will be collecting donations of canned foods to be distributed by MESA to local families in need. 923-4300 or 923-4109.