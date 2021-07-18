Culpeper community briefs for July 18, 2021

Nine scholarships were awarded this year with the most popular future profession being nursing.

From Madison County High School, scholarship recipients were Emily Dodson and McKayla Arrington. Both girls plan to pursue nursing.

Scholarship recipients from Eastern View High School are Avery Stanley, who wants to be a psychiatric nurse; Abigail Shrader, who is looking to Pediatric Medicine for her future; Rebekah Smith, who will pursue Emergency Medicine or Ophthalmology and Kelly Doherty who plans to go into Physical Therapy or Sports Medicine.

From Culpeper County High School, scholarship recipient Lara Parker will study Psychology and the Behavioral Sciences while Karen Saint Fleur from Orange will pursue a career in Clinical Therapy.

RRCS collecting emergency informationIs there something that would be helpful for First Responders to know about you or a loved one in a mental health crisis or emergency?

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is collecting voluntary, helpful emergency information to provide law enforcement and First Responders. This will aid in defusing what otherwise might be difficult encounters or tense situations, and to help keep everyone safer, according to the agency.