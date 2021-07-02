Culpeper community briefs for July 2, 2021

Boost literacy at Revalation Vineyards
From 3 p.m. to sunset today, Revalation Vineyards in Madison’s Hebron Valley is hosting a benefit for the Literacy Council of Madison County.
Ten percent of the day’s proceeds will be donated to support the Literacy Council’s adult and family education services.
Revalation Vineyards: 2710 Hebron Valley Rd., Madison, VA, 22727; 540 407 1236; info@revalationvineyards.com.
Fireworks tonight in Orange
Orange County will celebrate Independence Day starting at 6 p.m. tonight, July 2 at Booster Park along Route 20.
Admission is free and tickets are not required. Donations will be accepted by civic groups for parking services. There will be live broadcast by 103.1 WJMA and a performance by the Mojo Jam. Fireworks will take place at dark.
Citizen are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and lawn chairs. Food vendors will be available onsite. Alcohol is prohibited. Parking is limited, so early arrival is recommended.
First Fridays tonight in Gordonsville
A local live music series returns 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, July 2 to Main Street in the town of Gordonsville.
The Unsuitables will headline First Fridays on the steps of town hall. There will be food from the 106 food truck and B-Radd &Honey. A number of downtown businesses will be staying open later for customers.
Then, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market with various local artisans offering homemade products. mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.
Concerto contest open to local students
The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its first concerto competition for the coming 2021-2022 season, the organization’s 26th.
The competition is open to pre-college students (ages 13 to 18) from central Virginia, including the counties and cities of Albemarle (Charlottesville), Amherst, Augusta (Waynesboro and Staunton), Bath, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham (Harrisonburg).
The competition will consist of a first round that will be judged based on a video recording, which must be submitted electronically by midnight on Oct. 18. Finalists will then perform in person for a panel of judges and the public Nov. 20 in Waynesboro.
The winner(s) will receive a cash award and the opportunity to perform their solo with the Waynesboro Symphony during its February 2022 concert weekend. See wsomusic.org
Phoenix Scholarship for students in need
The Salem Education Foundation, Inc. is offering a scholarship to help local college students currently in need of money to stay in school.
The deadline is July 20 to apply for the Phoenix Scholarship. Pick up an application from Salem Education Foundation board members and at salemeducation.org.
The Phoenix Scholarship is for college students who are permanent residents of Culpeper or Rappahannock Counties, have completed at least one year toward their degree, and are in clear need of financial assistance to continue their course of study leading to the completion of their degree or professional certification.
The program of study may be at any accredited institution. Questions? brandaph@comcast.net.