Culpeper community briefs for July 2, 2021

The Unsuitables will headline First Fridays on the steps of town hall. There will be food from the 106 food truck and B-Radd &Honey. A number of downtown businesses will be staying open later for customers.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market with various local artisans offering homemade products. mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.

Concerto contest open to local students

The Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its first concerto competition for the coming 2021-2022 season, the organization’s 26th.

The competition is open to pre-college students (ages 13 to 18) from central Virginia, including the counties and cities of Albemarle (Charlottesville), Amherst, Augusta (Waynesboro and Staunton), Bath, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Highland, Louisa, Madison, Nelson, Orange, Rockbridge and Rockingham (Harrisonburg).

The competition will consist of a first round that will be judged based on a video recording, which must be submitted electronically by midnight on Oct. 18. Finalists will then perform in person for a panel of judges and the public Nov. 20 in Waynesboro.