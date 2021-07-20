Culpeper community briefs for July 20, 2021

Fauquier nurse wins DAISY Award

Fauquier Health registered nurse Linda Godfrey is the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for her recognized care of a very special patient.

A strong nomination came in for the local nurse concerning the attention she provided to an 86-year old retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who came to the hospital in Warrenton for a necessary medical procedure.

He commented, “One of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service.

“It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!” the man said.

The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of their loved one, J. Patrick Barnes, and the care they received from nurses while he was ill.

A banner hangs in the main lobby at Fauquier Health to honor these special nurses. Each DAISY Nurse can sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication.