Culpeper community briefs for July 20, 2021

Fauquier nurse wins DAISY Award
Fauquier Health registered nurse Linda Godfrey is the latest recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for her recognized care of a very special patient.
A strong nomination came in for the local nurse concerning the attention she provided to an 86-year old retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel who came to the hospital in Warrenton for a necessary medical procedure.
He commented, “One of the attending surgical nurses, Linda Godfrey, made my stay so much better than it might have been because of her superior responsiveness and demonstrated caring service.
“It takes some doing to be able to make the person who is in bed feel better simply because of your presence and actions. Nurse Godfrey demonstrated this ability in spades!” the man said.
The nonprofit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of their loved one, J. Patrick Barnes, and the care they received from nurses while he was ill.
A banner hangs in the main lobby at Fauquier Health to honor these special nurses. Each DAISY Nurse can sign the banner recognizing them for their commitment and dedication.
Jefferson Ruritan Club Community Indoor Picnic tonight
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is holding a free Community Indoor Picnic at 6:30 p.m. tonight, July 20 in the fellowship hall at Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 18498 Springs Rd. in Jeffersonton.
All are invited for hamburgers, hot dogs, sides, desserts & drinks. Come on out and meet neighbors and have an enjoyable evening. tascfishingcamps@gamil.com 540/937-5119.
RecruitMilitary Virtual Career Fair
DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair online from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. today July 20. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
Leaving the military after years of service and heading into the civilian job market is scary for service members and facing the unknown of how to translate military job skills into a civilian role is daunting., according to a career fair release. Military service does not automatically qualify you for employment, it is your skillset that wins the attention of employers.
That’s where RecruitMilitary steps in connecting veteran job seekers with employers who are ready to hire. Since March 2020, RecruitMilitary has served more than 93,000 job seekers and 3,500 employers in a virtual job seeking format.
Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage and broadband, pharmaceuticals and retail are rapidly hiring and in large volume.
Public hearing tonight on Aspen St. rezoning
The Culpeper Town Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today, July 20 at the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is a public hearing on a request form Aspen Street Properties to rezone a 1.1 acre parcel at North Aspen St. and Sperryville Pike from Residential-1 to Neighborhood Commercial. The concept plan proposes a three-story, 12-unit apartment building.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on creation of Banner Christian School, a new educational facility at Open Door Baptist Church on Route 3.
Finally, the commission will consider a site plan for Dominion Apartments, a proposal for seven new buildings adding 50 new apartments to an existing 30-unit complex at North Main Street/Route 229.
The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in the economic development center. See agenda and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
Food Closet Need of the Week
Help support this ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church serving local residents. This week, the Food Closet is in need of lunch items, juice boxes, 8-oz sliced cheese, 8-oz. sliced turkey and 8-oz. sliced ham.
Culpeper Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook, 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Orange Youth Commission meeting
Orange County Office on Youth is holding a Youth Commission meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, July 20, upstairs at 146 Madison Rd. Suite 205 in the town of Orange. 540/672-5484