Culpeper community briefs for July 21, 2021

Homeschooling & private education fair on July 31Educators and parents are invited to attend a homeschooling and privatized educational fair 10 a.m. to noon on July 31 at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Greens Corner Rd. in Culpeper.

“Come and learn about the wonderful, God honoring ways, to educate your children and get information and resources to what is available in the Culpeper area,” according to a release from King’s Light Christian Academy.

Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be guest speaker at 11 a.m.

Cross stitch class for childrenYoung people aged 8 to 12 are invited to learn basic cross stitch during a class 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday, July 23 at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.

Cross stitch embroidery was an essential skill taught in the 18th-century. This introductory class will cover chart reading, stitching the piece, and finishing work.

Supplies will be provided for the $30 class fee. Registration is required, and the class is limited to 10 students. 540/373-1569.