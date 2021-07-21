Culpeper community briefs for July 21, 2021

DSS, Head Start boards taking breakThe regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will not be held at 1 p.m., today, July 21 in the conference room at CHS, 1835 Industry Dr. Members of the boards are off this month.
Campaign rally for Annette HydeThe Culpeper Democratic Committee, in coordination with the Orange and Madison Democratic committees and the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club are hosting a rally for the Democratic candidate to run against Del. Nick Freitas, R-30, from 3 to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 24 at Lake of the Woods Community Center.
“Join Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Attorney General Mark Herring, and your fellow Democrats for an afternoon of fun and friendship while raising money to help elect Annette Hyde to the Virginia House of Delegates!” a news release from the Culpeper Democrats states.
The group is expecting guest appearances from former Governor (and current nominee) Terry McAuliffe, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Joshua Cole. Light snacks and rally towels will be available.
Homeschooling & private education fair on July 31Educators and parents are invited to attend a homeschooling and privatized educational fair 10 a.m. to noon on July 31 at Providence Bible Church, 17211 Greens Corner Rd. in Culpeper.
“Come and learn about the wonderful, God honoring ways, to educate your children and get information and resources to what is available in the Culpeper area,” according to a release from King’s Light Christian Academy.
Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, will be guest speaker at 11 a.m.
Cross stitch class for childrenYoung people aged 8 to 12 are invited to learn basic cross stitch during a class 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday, July 23 at the Mary Washington House, 1200 Charles St. in Fredericksburg.
Cross stitch embroidery was an essential skill taught in the 18th-century. This introductory class will cover chart reading, stitching the piece, and finishing work.
Supplies will be provided for the $30 class fee. Registration is required, and the class is limited to 10 students. 540/373-1569.
Historically Speaking virtual programIn a special online program at 7 p.m. this Thursday, July 22, Ursula Burns, the first Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company, talks with NPR’s Michel Martin, weekend host of All Things Considered, about her life and her career at Xerox.
It is part of the National Museum of African American History & Culture’s “Historically Speaking” program featuring the author of, “Where You Are is Not Who You Are.”
Join in as Burns shares her unique insights on American business and corporate life, the workers she always values, racial and economic justice, how greed is threatening democracy, and the obstacles she’s conquered as a Black woman. nmaahc.si.edu/events/upcoming