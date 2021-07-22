Culpeper community briefs for July 22, 2021

Utz is a Madison County native and 2021 graduate of Madison County High School who has published a science fiction book called “Eternal Lifeline.” Register for the author’s talk at the library Facebook page.

Dinosaur tracks tour sold out alreadyThe annual trip to the Luck Stone Quarry in Stevensburg to view prehistoric dinosaur tracks has already sold out.

The Museum of Culpeper History advertised the popular event about a week ago and all slots for the Sept. 11 excursion have already been reserved. A waiting list is at EventBrite.

More than 215 million years ago, during the Triassic Period, giant beasts roamed the region. Then, in 1989, evidence of their existence was discovered at the bottom of the quarry, marking the largest quantity of dinosaur footprints discovered in North America.

‘Love Culpeper’ cycling jerseys availableCulpeper County Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the official release of the custom “Love Culpeper” cycling jersey commemorating the Culpeper Cycling Century race and cycling in the community.

Order by Aug. 9 on the department’s Facebook page for a delivery date on or before Sept. 17. In addition to the jersey, arm warmers are also available for order. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper Recreation Foundation.