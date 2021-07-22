Culpeper community briefs for July 22, 2021

Rugby Virginia tourney this weekendThe Culpeper Sports Complex will be hosting the 2021 Rugby Virginia Summer 7s State Championship this Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25.
The tournament will feature more than 30 teams from Culpeper, Alexandria, Loudoun, SYA, Vienna, Richmond Strikers, SYC West End, and many more competing in various divisions.
Games start at 10 a.m. both days and admission is free and open to the public. See the complete schedule, at the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
Combined Neighborhood Watch meetingThe Culpeper Police Department resumes its in-person Combined Neighborhood Watch meetings at 6:30 p.m. tonight, July 22 in the ground floor worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street.
The program will start with presentation of the first 2021 Amazing Citizen Award. Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Director Jim LaGraffe will be the featured speaker on the topic of mental health and substance abuse local services.
Light refreshments will be served at the meeting which will also be on Facebook Live at the Culpeper PD page.
Teen author talk virtual programCulpeper County Library is hosting local teen author Jackson Utz in a Zoom program at 3:30 p.m. this Friday, July 23.
Utz is a Madison County native and 2021 graduate of Madison County High School who has published a science fiction book called “Eternal Lifeline.” Register for the author’s talk at the library Facebook page.
Dinosaur tracks tour sold out alreadyThe annual trip to the Luck Stone Quarry in Stevensburg to view prehistoric dinosaur tracks has already sold out.
The Museum of Culpeper History advertised the popular event about a week ago and all slots for the Sept. 11 excursion have already been reserved. A waiting list is at EventBrite.
More than 215 million years ago, during the Triassic Period, giant beasts roamed the region. Then, in 1989, evidence of their existence was discovered at the bottom of the quarry, marking the largest quantity of dinosaur footprints discovered in North America.
‘Love Culpeper’ cycling jerseys availableCulpeper County Parks & Recreation is excited to announce the official release of the custom “Love Culpeper” cycling jersey commemorating the Culpeper Cycling Century race and cycling in the community.
Order by Aug. 9 on the department’s Facebook page for a delivery date on or before Sept. 17. In addition to the jersey, arm warmers are also available for order. All proceeds will benefit Culpeper Recreation Foundation.