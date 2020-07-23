Cruisin’ for Heroes Cruise-In Saturday at Brusters
With Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement of Phase 3 reopening since July 1, Cruisin’ For Heroes will host its final two monthly cruise-in events at the Culpeper Brusters Ice Cream, on Saturday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 16170 Rogers Road.
The site is next to Nathan’s Ice Cream at Braggs Corner and U.S. 29.
Appropriately, July is also National Ice Cream Month, so what better way to celebrate considering the May and June cruise-ins were cancelled?
The family-friendly event is being held in support of the U.S. military.
The local Brusters is under new ownership and is looking forward to welcoming its Cruise-In, the company said in a statement.
The owner of Brusters will donate a percentage of event-day sales to the Fisher House Foundation, which provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at military and Veterans Administration medical centers.
As with all events during these uncertain times, attendance numbers are always questionable, but Brusters management will try to accommodate everyone as best and as safely as possible.
The shop will adhere to the latest CDC and state guidelines. Masks will be optional when outside and required inside the restaurant.
Cruise-in vehicles will be parked and inside seating will be limited. The walk-up window is open and recommended for use.
DJ Chip will be on site providing music. There will also be door prizes from PDM Motorworks, a 50-50 raffle, and a Manager’s Choice Trophy provided by Ed’s Awards & Engraving.
For details, see www.cruisinforheroes.com or contact Lou Realmuto at 4cruiserlou@gmail.com.
Free state police motorcycle safety class
All area residents are invited to participate in the free Virginia State Police Ride 2 Save Lives motorcycle self-assessment course from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Morton’s BMW Motorcycles, 5099 Jefferson Davis Highway near Fredericksburg.
The Virginia State Police Richmond Division Motors Unit will instruct participants on all aspects of rider safety through the use of SIPDE (Scan, Identify, Predict, Decide, Execute), the same training required of all state police motorcycle operators. The course provides riders with proper techniques on how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiations and much more.
Space is limited to 30 riders and social distancing measures will be in place for the safety of those in attendance. Riders must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection. Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program.
Register at Virginia State Police on Facebook under events or at Free Ride to Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course on EventBrite.
Columbia Gas offering payment plans for COVID-19
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertain economy and loss of jobs, many Virginia residents are having a hard time paying their bills—some for the very first time. Columbia Gas of Virginia urges its customers who are behind on their gas bills to reach out to them now. The gas company, in a release, said it can offer affordable payment plans and provide information on other assistance available—not just for utilities but other household expenses.
An assistance program, HeatShare, administered by the Dollar Energy Fund, uses money donated by Columbia Gas, its customers and employees to help eligible customers pay their bills. The gas company said it would work with their customer’s budgets and timelines to offer financial relief and maintain gas service.
Customer care teams are ready to help at www.columbiagasva.com/bills-and-payments or at 800/5438911. Columbia Gas of Virginia has taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including voluntarily suspending shutoffs for non-payment and late fees, as well as offering its most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. For details, see columbiagasva.com.
Gade to speak at Madison GOP Women’s meeting
Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, Daniel Gade, will be guest speaker at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18.
Gade is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army who holds a Ph.D. in public administration and policy. He will run against U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat, in November.
The Republican Women will offer a corn beef and cabbage dinner at the upcoming meeting for $8 including great sides and desserts. Everyone is invited to attend the informative presentation at Madison Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 1236 Fishback Rd., Rt. 722 at the north traffic light. For information, contact 540/923-4109.
