Culpeper community briefs for July 23, 2021

The benefit coincides with this year’s 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

For each apparel item sold, $10 will be donated to the local fire department and $5 for every non-apparel item sold. Contact the chamber for ordering information.

Quiet Corners artist live at The PierMaddi Mae will perform live from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, July 25 at The Pier, 302 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.

A decade into making her living off of music alone, Maddi Mae has played more than 400 shows – solo and as a member of psychedelic and folk rock bands.

In September 2020, she released her debut six-song record, “Quiet Corners,” recorded with Kyle Millers of the band Tow’rs.

Goat cuddling in Brandy StationCharming Hill Farm in Brandy Station will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 24 for goat cuddling.

Visitors will also have the chance to interact with baby ducks, Castle the mini-horse, Juliet the pig and more.

Appointments are booked on the hour. Cost is $10 per person and must be paid in advance with Venmo or Paypal. Rain or shine. Text Farmer Matt at 202/957-6288 to set a time.