Culpeper community briefs for July 23, 2021

War-gaming demonstration at Culpeper museumThe Museum of Culpeper History will host the first in a series of programs on tabletop war-gaming at 10 a.m. this Saturday, July 24.
The hobby takes many forms, from board games to computer simulations, with players fielding soldiers based on the historical past or an imagined future. The scale of combat also varies, from huge armies to one-on-one duels.
Rule sets exist in the thousands for different types of games, and can include factors like speed, terrain, weather, troop experience, types of weapons and more depending on complexity and desired game experience. Modern militaries often use wargaming as part of their training and planning techniques.
Game designer Peter Schweighofer will present “Fire When Ready” this Saturday, a presentation about the hobby followed by a short game demonstration. Audience members will be invited to participate.
The program is free with museum admission. Non-vaccinated museum visitors, including children younger than 12, should follow follow CDC guidelines on masking and distancing.
culpepermuseum.org or 540/829-1749.
Sept. 11 attacks 20th anniversary t-shirt benefitThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Kash Imprints is offering a “Culpeper Never Forgets” t-shirt to support the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association, Inc.
The benefit coincides with this year’s 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
For each apparel item sold, $10 will be donated to the local fire department and $5 for every non-apparel item sold. Contact the chamber for ordering information.
Quiet Corners artist live at The PierMaddi Mae will perform live from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday, July 25 at The Pier, 302 E. Davis St. in Culpeper.
A decade into making her living off of music alone, Maddi Mae has played more than 400 shows – solo and as a member of psychedelic and folk rock bands.
In September 2020, she released her debut six-song record, “Quiet Corners,” recorded with Kyle Millers of the band Tow’rs.
Goat cuddling in Brandy StationCharming Hill Farm in Brandy Station will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 24 for goat cuddling.
Visitors will also have the chance to interact with baby ducks, Castle the mini-horse, Juliet the pig and more.
Appointments are booked on the hour. Cost is $10 per person and must be paid in advance with Venmo or Paypal. Rain or shine. Text Farmer Matt at 202/957-6288 to set a time.
Accessible tree house in CharlottesvilleBennett’s Village, a local non-profit dedicated to building a place where all can play, is delighted to announce plans to build an accessible treehouse at Pen Park in Charlottesville.
Concept designs will debut at Stonefield shopping center on U.S. Route 29 at its July 30 Music on the Lawn event benefiting Bennett’s Village. Enjoy music, food and fun from 5-7 p.m. at the unveiling.
The project is named after Bennett McClurken-Gibney, a boy who loved to play and happened to use a wheelchair to get around. If Bennett’s family wanted him to have the freedom to play, they had to drive all the way to Richmond, home of Park365, the nearest accessible playground, according to a release.
Bennett’s sudden passing in February of 2018, at just 5-years old, left an immeasurable sense of loss in the lives of all who loved him. They wanted to create a place in Charlottesville where day-to-day real-world barriers could be forgotten and where all children and adults could enjoy the magic of connecting with the world and each other.
Baltimore-based landscape architecture firm Mahan Rykiel Associates created the design for Bennett’s Village. See bennettsvillage.org.