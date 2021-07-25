Culpeper community briefs for July 25, 2021

Hydrant flushing in downtown areaThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in the downtown area 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, weather permitting.

A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone.

Some discoloration of water can be expected, but should be temporary. Should discoloration be prolonged, contact 540/825-0285.

Chamber annual meeting to be Nov. 4The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has announced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the date for the 2021 Meeting and Awards Banquet.

The purpose of the annual program is to present the year in review and what goals for 2022. Other highlights of the evening are the presentations of the L. B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Agribusiness of the Year and the Annual Chairman’s Award. This is a semi-formal event. More details are to be announced.