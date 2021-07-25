Culpeper community briefs for July 25, 2021

Culpeper Cable Commission meetingThe appointed board overseeing Culpeper Media Network will meet at 3:30 p.m. this Monday, July 26 in the conference room at the studio, 803 S. Main St.
Opioid, prescription misuse programsAging Together is offering free educational programs highlighting opioid and prescription medication misuse, particularly as it relates to older adults.
The first one-hour class will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 with Dr. Patricia Slatum of the Virginia Center on Aging at VCU and Culpeper Master Police Officer Mike Grant. Another program will be held at noon on Sept. 2.
agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. The programs are supported with a grant from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
Parks & Rec Fall 2021 Program GuideCulpeper County Parks & Recreation will be releasing the Fall 2021 “Live here, Play here” Program Guide on Monday, July 26.
The guide includes a variety of new programs and activities including; Intro to Wrestling, Fall Tennis Clinic, Introduction to Youth Rugby, Clay Earrings, Basket Weaving, Christmas Quilted Crafts, Holiday Floral Centerpieces, Homemade Soft Pretzels, Mastering the Perfect Fried Chicken, Cooking with Kids, Health & Wellness, Owl Prowl, Beginner Birding, Puppy Obedience, Silver Club and much more. Register online starting Aug. 13 and in person Aug. 16.
540/727-3412 or parks@culpepercounty.gov.
Hydrant flushing in downtown areaThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in the downtown area 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. beginning Monday, July 26 through Wednesday, July 28, weather permitting.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this primary corridor and drive slowly around this work zone.
Some discoloration of water can be expected, but should be temporary. Should discoloration be prolonged, contact 540/825-0285.
Chamber annual meeting to be Nov. 4The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce has announced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the date for the 2021 Meeting and Awards Banquet.
The purpose of the annual program is to present the year in review and what goals for 2022. Other highlights of the evening are the presentations of the L. B. Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Agribusiness of the Year and the Annual Chairman’s Award. This is a semi-formal event. More details are to be announced.
Light & Power scheduled outage overnight TuesdayNeighborhoods around town will be going dark overnight on Tuesday, July 27, weather permitting, so Light and Power can upgrade the electrical system, according to a town of Culpeper news release.
The estimated time for this outage will be midnight to 4 a.m. at the following locations: Stoneybrook, Mulberry Commons, Mulberry Greens, Berry Ridge, Country Club, Golf Drive, Health Care Center and Powell Wellness Center.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you for your cooperation during this scheduled outage,” the town said.
Have any questions or concerns? Contact 540/825-8165 or after hours emergency number 825-3039.
Deadline Aug. 16 for cooling reliefCulpeper Human Services and the Culpeper County Department of Social Services will accept cooling applications with home cooling costs until Aug. 16.
This assistance also provides for purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment. To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or older, is living with a disability, or is younger than 6/
Income all household members must be verified. Qualifying applicants, for example, would be a household of four with a maximum income of $3,313 or a household of eight with a maximum income of $5,583.
Applications can be picked up at Culpeper Department Social Services, 1835 Industry Dr., commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/, 855/635-4370 or 727-0372 ext. 376. Assistance is based on availability of funds.