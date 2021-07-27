Culpeper community briefs for July 27, 2021

Town Council meetings this week
The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, July 27 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. followed at 10 a.m. with the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.
The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, July 28 in the same location.
A special council meeting will be held at 10 a.m. in closed session to discuss the ongoing Regal Cinemas lawsuit. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet immediately thereafter in open session. See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
Kettle Corn at Brandy Station VFD Fair
A variety of good food will be on the menu at the upcoming Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. Fair happening Aug. 11-14. It wouldn’t be a fair without the sugary, salty crisp goodness of kettle corn.
Family-owned Blue Ridge Kettle Korn from Charlottesville will be on the midway in Brandy Station providing this mouth-watering treat, according to event publicity.
In business for 21 years, Blue Ridge Kettle Korn has participated in festivals all over and has actually cooked kettle corn on the South Lawn of the White House on multiple occasions. Blue Ridge brand can also be found in stores in Central and Northern Virginia. The homegrown product is part of Virginia’s Finest.
Old Rag Master Naturalists meeting
The Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold a members meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Culpeper. The public is welcome to participate.
The guest speaker will be Michelle Prysby, Director of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program, on “Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Projects.” She will descre the amazing biology and ecology of monarchs as well as several citizen science projects on monarchs around the country. oldragmasternaturalists.org/
Half price offered admission at Rising Sun Tavern Museum
In celebration of Fredericksburg Restaurant Week 2021, through Aug. 1, visitors may show their Restaurant Week receipt from any participating restaurant to receive ½ price on their tour of the Rising Sun Tavern Museum.
While not serving food or drink since 1827, the Rising Sun Tavern Museum provides a lively interpretation of Tavern life.
The site now known as the Rising Sun Tavern was constructed in the early 1760s as the family home for Charles Washington. The youngest brother of George Washington, Charles was a gentleman involved in Fredericksburg politics and civic life, according to a museum release.
Charles Washington also contributed toward the Patriot war effort in Fredericksburg during the American Revolution. He signed the Leedstown Resolves denouncing taxation without representation, organized and enforced boycotts against British imports, and helped supply the local militia. After moving away from Fredericksburg in the early 1780s, Charles founded Charles Town, West Virginia.
For the next several years, the property was owned by Charles Washington’s oldest son, George Augustine Washington. By 1792, the property was purchased by another gentleman and Revolutionary War veteran, Gustavus Brown Wallace. Soon after purchasing the property, Colonel Wallace decided to lease it out as a tavern. Through the following decades, seven tavern keepers leased it from the Wallace family. It was known by several names in its history, including the Golden Eagle and the Rising Sun.
The Restaurant Week museum discount is given on regular admission of $7/adults and $3 for ages 6-17. Rising Sun Tavern Museum is at 1304 Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.
Hours are 10-4 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Saturday, 12-4 Sunday and closed Tuesdays.