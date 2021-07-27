Culpeper community briefs for July 27, 2021

Old Rag Master Naturalists meeting

The Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold a members meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Culpeper. The public is welcome to participate.

The guest speaker will be Michelle Prysby, Director of the Virginia Master Naturalist Program, on “Monarch Butterfly Citizen Science Projects.” She will descre the amazing biology and ecology of monarchs as well as several citizen science projects on monarchs around the country. oldragmasternaturalists.org/

Half price offered admission at Rising Sun Tavern Museum

In celebration of Fredericksburg Restaurant Week 2021, through Aug. 1, visitors may show their Restaurant Week receipt from any participating restaurant to receive ½ price on their tour of the Rising Sun Tavern Museum.

While not serving food or drink since 1827, the Rising Sun Tavern Museum provides a lively interpretation of Tavern life.

The site now known as the Rising Sun Tavern was constructed in the early 1760s as the family home for Charles Washington. The youngest brother of George Washington, Charles was a gentleman involved in Fredericksburg politics and civic life, according to a museum release.