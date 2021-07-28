Culpeper community briefs for July 28, 2021

The mission of Come As You Are is to connect people impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources, and to collaborate with community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper and Fauquier. cayacoalition.org

Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church needs donations this week of Vienna sausage, Jiff on the Go peanut butter, single serving pop top vegetables, fruit cups and bottled water.

The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

Library summer reading reward: Kona IceKona Ice is coming to Culpeper County Library on August 3.

All children who complete the Summer Reading Program will receive a ticket to come to the event. Children should finish the challenge soon and come into the library to get their ticket for the flavored ice truck and a prize bag.