Culpeper community briefs for July 28, 2021

Virtual open house for Germanna dual enrollment studentsRising high school and home school juniors, seniors and their families are invited to attend a virtual open house at 6 p.m. this Thursday, July 29 about taking dual enrollment classes at Germanna Community College.
Meet dedicated dual enrollment coaches serving students at Caroline County High School, Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School, James Monroe High School, Madison County High School, Orange County High School and Spotsylvania High School. Students can start college in high school through the program. Sign up at germanna.edu/openhouse/
CAYA welcomes success storiesThe Come As You Are or CAYA Coalition is preparing for its 6th annual Run For Your Life 5K Sept. 18 at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville.
To build on the positivity of the event’s motivational speaker, Chris Herren, of Herren Wellness, CAYA would like to celebrate stories of success from people who have overcome an addiction disorder. The stories will be used to encourage those trying to find their way.
Those comfortable sharing their experience overcoming an addiction disorder are asked to contact info@cayacoalition.org. Nominate someone else to share their story by Sept. 1.
The mission of Come As You Are is to connect people impacted by addiction to support and treatment resources, and to collaborate with community organizations to support local prevention programs in Culpeper and Fauquier. cayacoalition.org
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church needs donations this week of Vienna sausage, Jiff on the Go peanut butter, single serving pop top vegetables, fruit cups and bottled water.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
ststephensculpeper.net Facebook 540-825-1177 culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Library summer reading reward: Kona IceKona Ice is coming to Culpeper County Library on August 3.
All children who complete the Summer Reading Program will receive a ticket to come to the event. Children should finish the challenge soon and come into the library to get their ticket for the flavored ice truck and a prize bag.
‘The Emerald Heist’ at Sangria BowlStageworks is excited to announce upcoming encore performances of The Emerald Heist in the restaurant formerly located in the State Theatre black box.
The local theater group of Windmore Foundation for The Arts is partnering with The Sangria Bowl on South Main Street to bring audience members on a hilarious trip on the Jewel Thief Express.
Be part of theatrical action at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 for a fully interactive dinner/brunch theatre experience not available anywhere else.
Tickets for $40/person include three-course meal: appetizer, main dish and dessert, all with a memorable Latin Flair. Select a menu when purchasing tickets at windmorefoundation.org