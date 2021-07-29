Culpeper community briefs for July 29, 2021

Town Planning Commission Work SessionTown planners will meet at 9 a.m. today, July 29 for a work session in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.

On the agenda is a staff overview of the site plan for the Head Start School expansion. Planners will also receive a staff overview on a rezoning request for a William St. residence to be used as an attorney’s office.

Christmas in July at CJ’S Soft ServeThe Purple Cow at CJ’s Soft Serve is partnering with the Blue & Red Santa Project for a Christmas In July event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 31 at the ice cream shop, 15367 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper.

Be an awesome elf and support the Culpeper Police and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. drive for school supplies.

Bring a school supply donation to CJ’S, give it to a firefighter or police officer and receive a ticket for a free kiddie cone. Stick around to enjoy cornhole, ax throwing or store specials.

Piedmont Community Band back togetherThe Piedmont Community Band on June 6 held its first in-person rehearsal since the pandemic started last March, and it was a jubilant reunion, according to a release.

