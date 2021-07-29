Culpeper community briefs for July 29, 2021

Town Planning Commission Work SessionTown planners will meet at 9 a.m. today, July 29 for a work session in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is a staff overview of the site plan for the Head Start School expansion. Planners will also receive a staff overview on a rezoning request for a William St. residence to be used as an attorney’s office.
Christmas in July at CJ’S Soft ServeThe Purple Cow at CJ’s Soft Serve is partnering with the Blue & Red Santa Project for a Christmas In July event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 31 at the ice cream shop, 15367 Brandy Rd. in Culpeper.
Be an awesome elf and support the Culpeper Police and Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. drive for school supplies.
Bring a school supply donation to CJ’S, give it to a firefighter or police officer and receive a ticket for a free kiddie cone. Stick around to enjoy cornhole, ax throwing or store specials.
Piedmont Community Band back togetherThe Piedmont Community Band on June 6 held its first in-person rehearsal since the pandemic started last March, and it was a jubilant reunion, according to a release.
It was an opportunity to play as part of an ensemble again. Band members were excited to see one another and to welcome new faces. There was elation once the parts came together, and the band started to play as an ensemble rather than as individual players.
Chiara Head was welcomed as the new conductor. She played with the band in high school and holds a music degree from George Mason University. Her musical talent and leadership have been an asset to the band as an ensemble.
Windmore’s Piedmont Community Band had been unable to practice or perform during the pandemic. But on July 4, after just four rehearsals with the new conductor, the band gave its first live performance in over a year at the Freedom Car and Truck Show for CARS. This event drew a large crowd, excited to hear the familiar strains of patriotic music.
The young musician William Taber played the trumpet at the July 4 concert. His father Joseph Taber, Minister at the Culpeper Presbyterian Church, plays trombone with the band.
Piedmont Community Band hopes to make appearances at local events this summer and plans to hold a concert in the fall. See its webpage and on social media. New talent is welcome. Those who play a band instrument can join practices 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday nights at Culpeper Baptist Church. pcb@windmorefoundation.org.
Blood drive Friday in AmissvilleThe American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue is hosting a drive 1 to 6 p.m. this Friday, July 30 at the station, 14711 Lee Highway.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year. RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS