Culpeper community briefs for July 30, 2021

Christian School open house tonightBanner Christian School is hosting an open house 6 to 8 p.m. tonight, July 30 on site at Open Door Baptist Church on Germanna Highway in Culpeper.
Free food, bounce house to introduce the new K-10 accredited school: “Christ first, education second to none,” according to publicity.
bannerchristian.org and on Facebook.
Triathlon athletes to be on area roads SaturdayAn estimated 500 athletes will compete this Saturday, July 31 in the Culpeper Triathlon, starting and ending at Mountain Run Lake Park.
The event begins with the swim at 7:30 a.m. Bicycles and runners will be on area roads from 7:45 a.m. until noon.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will be providing traffic control along the race route and urges drivers to exercise caution when traveling on the following roads: Mountain Run Lake, Lakemont, Merrimac, Hudson’s Mill, Reva, Duncan Trail, Oakland, Slate Mills, Shanktown, Griffinburg and U.S. Route 522 Sperryville Pike.
Opioid misuse program upcomingAging Together is offering free virtual program highlighting opioid and prescription medication misuse, particularly as it relates to older adults, at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4.
Dr. Patricia Slatum of the Virginia Center on Aging at VCU will participate with Culpeper Master Police Officer Mike Grant.
Another program will be held at noon Sept. 2. agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. The programs are made possible with a grant from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
Orange firm awarded technology grantGovernor Ralph Northam recently announced 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia, including one in Orange County, will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund.
The grants are to commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, life sciences, and space and satellites, according to a release.
The program awarded $99,898 to CEO Peggy Robinson, of Caza Health LLC in Earlysville for “Improving Women’s Health Outcomes – A New Diagnostic Research Tool, Life and Health Sciences,” according to the governor’s announcement.
According to the company web site, Caza Health, LLC is a small privately held women’s health biotech company dedicated to providing rapid, accurate POC solutions for the understanding of disease biology with a focus on the microbiome, immunology and oncology.
Caza Health’s first products are focused on preterm births and the vaginal microbiome. Caza Health’s patented technology allows for the rapid identification of imbalances in the vaginal microbiome, the web site stated.
“Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Northam in a statement. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”