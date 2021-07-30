Culpeper community briefs for July 30, 2021

Caza Health’s first products are focused on preterm births and the vaginal microbiome. Caza Health’s patented technology allows for the rapid identification of imbalances in the vaginal microbiome, the web site stated.

“Facilitating research breakthroughs and getting new technologies out of the lab and into the hands of consumers is key to driving economic growth and creating jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Northam in a statement. “I am confident this first round of CCF awards will produce far-reaching benefits and congratulate these innovators and entrepreneurs on their success in developing transformative solutions to improve lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face.”