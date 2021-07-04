Culpeper community briefs for July 4, 2021

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The trail runs along the north side of the railroad, connecting homes on the east side of Route 17 to Route 656 (Remington Road) near Cedar Lee Middle School. It will be closed through Aug. 6.

The trail will reopen five days before the first day of school on Aug. 11, VDOT said.

Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the bridge superstructure, including the deck and railings. The new bridge will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes with improved shoulders and 38 feet wide deck from rail to rail. Southbound traffic on Route 17 is restricted to one 12-foot travel lane.

Voting for REC board now openRappahannock Electric Cooperative customers will elect three members to the Board of Directors as part of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The Director Election process is now open. Customers, aka member-owners, can complete their Proxy Designation Form online and at MyREC SmartHub to access the form up until 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Customers will also receive the Proxy Designation Form by U.S. Mail early this month. Completed forms can be returned in the business reply envelope included.