Culpeper community briefs for July 4, 2021

Day spa ribbon cutting downtownJoin the Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper Renaissance, Hair and There and Skin Care Enthusiast/Owner/Operator Nathania Vaught for the Grand Opening of Skin by NV at 4 p.m. this Thursday, July 8 at 121 E. Culpeper St.
Skin by NV is a day spa offering customized treatment for skincare needs. The local business will be offering a variety of facials, waxes, and skincare treatments at its new home in Hair and There Salon and Decor!
County Supervisors meet this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, July 6 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
On the agenda for the morning meeting is consideration of lifting of the local pandemic state of emergency. Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins will also provide an update to the board on local jail operations, along with a request for $677,221 more in funding.
On the evening agenda is an update from All Points Broadband on the fiber-to-home project and a public hearing on accepting $4.8 million in funds through the federal American Rescue Act.
VDOT fixing circa- 1948 railway bridgeThe pedestrian trail under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge near Bealeton will be closed for one month starting July 6 as work continues on the southbound bridge, circa 1948, over the Norfolk Southern Railway and Route 805 (Bealeton Road), according to a VDOT release.
The trail runs along the north side of the railroad, connecting homes on the east side of Route 17 to Route 656 (Remington Road) near Cedar Lee Middle School. It will be closed through Aug. 6.
The trail will reopen five days before the first day of school on Aug. 11, VDOT said.
Under a $4.9 million contract, Caton Construction Group Inc., of Charlottesville, is replacing the bridge superstructure, including the deck and railings. The new bridge will have two 12-foot wide travel lanes with improved shoulders and 38 feet wide deck from rail to rail. Southbound traffic on Route 17 is restricted to one 12-foot travel lane.
Voting for REC board now openRappahannock Electric Cooperative customers will elect three members to the Board of Directors as part of the virtual Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The Director Election process is now open. Customers, aka member-owners, can complete their Proxy Designation Form online and at MyREC SmartHub to access the form up until 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Customers will also receive the Proxy Designation Form by U.S. Mail early this month. Completed forms can be returned in the business reply envelope included.
Member-owners who participate in the 2021 Annual Meeting by designating their proxy will be entered to win prizes-the higher the amount the earlier the proxy is submitted up to $250.
All other member-owners who have returned their proxy or register for the meeting but did not win one of the other prizes will be entered to win additional prizes announced during the Annual Meeting. Want to participate live in the Virtual Annual Meeting? Registration opens at 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 and closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6. Only registered members will receive instructions to join the virtual Annual Meeting on Aug. 11 to cast their vote live. Register at myrec.coop/register or 800-552-3904.