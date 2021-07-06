Culpeper community briefs for July 6, 2021

Horse shows this week at Commonwealth Park

The Showday National launches at 8 a.m. this Wednesday, July 7 at Commonwealth Park, off of U.S. Route 522 South in Culpeper County.

Weeks II of the HITS Culpeper Summer Series runs daily through this Sunday. The schedule is online.

The Cavalier Classic runs July 14-18 at Commonwealth Park. The competitions will feature Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics as well as a $20,000 Open Jumper Prix. New for Week III, starting Wednesday, July 14, will be U.S. Hunter Jumper Association’s Pony Hunter Derby.

Commonwealth Park is on 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to the New York company that runs the annual horse shows.

With 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, plus beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery, HITS Culpeper offers horse-friendly comfort and top show management, with competition for every level.