Culpeper community briefs for July 6, 2021

Horse shows this week at Commonwealth Park
The Showday National launches at 8 a.m. this Wednesday, July 7 at Commonwealth Park, off of U.S. Route 522 South in Culpeper County.
Weeks II of the HITS Culpeper Summer Series runs daily through this Sunday. The schedule is online.
The Cavalier Classic runs July 14-18 at Commonwealth Park. The competitions will feature Hunter, Jumper and Equitation Classics as well as a $20,000 Open Jumper Prix. New for Week III, starting Wednesday, July 14, will be U.S. Hunter Jumper Association’s Pony Hunter Derby.
Commonwealth Park is on 100 acres in beautiful Central Virginia, where old-school charm meets the modern show experience at HITS Culpeper, according to the New York company that runs the annual horse shows.
With 500 spacious 12’ x 12’ permanent stalls, six competition rings, and ample lunging and riding areas, plus beautiful tree-lined, shaded spaces for grazing, hand-walking or just enjoying the scenery, HITS Culpeper offers horse-friendly comfort and top show management, with competition for every level.
Free parking for spectators is located just off the main entrance to the right. Spectators can buy lunch at the Showday Café and find a grassy spot on the berms to watch some of the world’s best show jumping. Vendor Row features dozens of shops offering quality equestrian gear, apparel, jewelry and more.
Classic car show fundraiser
Culpeper Recreation Club is hosting a Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 10 on site at 13163 Recreation Rd., off of Lovers Lane.
The family friendly event supporting community and veterans is a collaborative effort with Cruisin’ for Heroes.
Proceeds will support the recreation club run by Culpeper Wellness Foundation. In addition, Cruisin’ will have its Fisher House Booth set up with a 50/50 raffle to benefit the organization providing “comfort homes” to families receiving care at military and VA medical centers.
All classic vehicles are invited to participate with registration closing at 10:30 a.m. the day of the show. Awards will be at 1:30 p.m. for Top 10, Best Truck, Best Rat Rod and Best of Show. Harmony DJs will be on site and there will be refreshments available.
Charity car wash for Groundwork Project
Join the Culpeper Young Professionals as they host a Charity Car Wash from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, July 10 at Culpeper Car Wash.
Proceeds will benefit the Groundwork Project, a leadership development and career readiness program created as a joint venture between Verdun Adventure Bound and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries.
The program is open to any person age 16 to 24, who has a life circumstance present making is difficult to find employment.
Food Closet Needs of the Week
Want to support this local ministry feeding local hungry? This week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of 6-8 ounce packages of lunch meat, 6-8 ounce packages of cheese, juice boxes, snack crackers and fruit cups.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook, 540/825-1177 and culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Battlefield history tour
Join a historian with Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 10 for a guided walking tour of the Civil War battlefield in Culpeper County.
Learn about the Aug. 9, 1862 encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men casualties.
A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Rd. in Rapidan. info@friendsofcedarmountain.org