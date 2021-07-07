Culpeper community briefs for July 7, 2021

Mom2Mom community yard saleA local nonprofit helping local families, Mom2Mom is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 10 in the parking lot outside the Culpeper Food Closet on Commerce St.
There will be a limited amount of free meals starting at 10:30 a.m. provided by the Charlottesville nonprofit, Legacieats.
Mom2Mom will also be giving out diapers, wipes and personal hygiene items to parents during the yard sale. For information or to reserve a table, contact Kirstan Knipple at 540/360-1468.
Pre-k and kindergarten registrationCulpeper County Public Schools is now offering preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 academic year.
Registration is available in English and Spanish online and in-person through Aug. 23.
See culpeperschools.org or contact the Family Resource Center at 540/445-5025.
New Wednesday Bible studySt. Stephen’s Episcopal is hosting a new Bible study at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.
Interim Priest Bill Sachs is leading the weekly study focusing on lessons for the following next Sunday. A Healing and Holy Communion service follows at 12:15. All are welcome. Come as you are.
ststephensculpeper.net, 540/825-8786 and ssec@ststephensculpeper.net. Parking is at 120 N. Commerce St.
Vaccination clinic this week in CulpeperThe Culpeper Health Dept. offers free COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 650 Laurel St.
The next clinic will be held this Friday, July 9.
Valor Awards upcomingThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Valor Awards from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 14 at Salem Volunteer Fire Dept.
The event will recognize the efforts of Culpeper County’s public safety personnel. Award winners will include first responders from Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, Culpeper County Animal Control, Culpeper County VFD, Culpeper County Volunteer Rescue Squad, Culpeper Office of Emergency Services, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Rapidan VFD, Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, Salem Volunteer Fire & Rescue, E911 Dispatch, Culpeper Police, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police.
These individuals go above and beyond the call of duty every day and put their lives on the line for the community. This event is a way of saying “Thank You.”
General admission is $35 and $25 for first responders. Contact the Culpeper Chamber for tickets or to be a sponsor.
Motorcycle safety classVirginia State Police will host its “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment course at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, July 10 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.
The free class allows current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more. The course is conducted by Virginia State Police Motors Troopers in a safe environment.
“The sun is out and the beautiful weather is calling Virginia’s motorcycling community to our highways,” said VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle in a statement. “Rider safety is of the utmost importance, as riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique safety concerns. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this opportunity to learn from our professional motors troopers.”
All participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, along with helmet and eye protection.
Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be DOT approved to participate in this program. Space is limited and advanced registration required.