Culpeper community briefs for July 7, 2021

Mom2Mom community yard saleA local nonprofit helping local families, Mom2Mom is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 10 in the parking lot outside the Culpeper Food Closet on Commerce St.

There will be a limited amount of free meals starting at 10:30 a.m. provided by the Charlottesville nonprofit, Legacieats.

Mom2Mom will also be giving out diapers, wipes and personal hygiene items to parents during the yard sale. For information or to reserve a table, contact Kirstan Knipple at 540/360-1468.

Pre-k and kindergarten registrationCulpeper County Public Schools is now offering preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 academic year.

Registration is available in English and Spanish online and in-person through Aug. 23.

See culpeperschools.org or contact the Family Resource Center at 540/445-5025.

New Wednesday Bible studySt. Stephen’s Episcopal is hosting a new Bible study at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.