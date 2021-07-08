Culpeper community briefs for July 8, 2021

Reeves starts petition to save monumentsState Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is circulating a petition to, “Protect our monuments and our history,” according to recent correspondence from his office.

The local legislator recently testified before the Richmond Planning Commission regarding the future of Confederate monuments there that have been destroyed, spray-painted and otherwise altered. The planning commission will send a recommendation to Richmond City Council about what should be done with the controversial statues.

“We need to show the Richmond City Council that people across the commonwealth care about these monuments and works of art,” Reeves stated in his petition appeal.

The state senator representing part of Culpeper worked on the 2020 bipartisan legislation adopted by the governor that allowed for local control of a public process to address Confederate monuments in each individual county, city and town in Virginia.

“After months of violent protests and riots, citizens and city officials in Richmond disregarded the law and took matters into their own hands, removing some of the bronze statues,” Reeves said.

He also asked for campaign donations in requesting petition signatures in support of preventing further monument destruction.