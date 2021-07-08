Culpeper community briefs for July 8, 2021

Open House Friday for Christian schoolNew to Culpeper, Banner Christian School will have an Open House on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Banner is located on the campus of Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper.
Banner Christian School will begin the 2021-22 school year on August 16 with kindergarten students through 10th grade. Thomas Burkett, head of school for Banner’s three locations (Chesterfield, Hanover and now, Culpeper) will also be introducing the new Culpeper principal on Friday, and will explain more about how families can enroll in the area’s new fully accredited Christian school.
For more information, please call the Banner office at 540-717-9275 or email admission.culpeper@bannerchristian.org.
Wonders of Weaving Summer CampThe Museum of Culpeper History will host the Wonders of Weaving Summer Camp 9 a.m. to noon daily July 26-30 at the Lenn Park Pavilion in Stevensburg.
Inspired by its current exhibits “Pride and Pageantry: The Town’s Bicentennial Celebration of 1959” and “Crazy in Culpeper,” campers will get the chance to learn the basics of weaving, sewing, felting, crocheting and embroidery.
Campers will also learn the historical significance of these skills. The camp fee is $100. Contact Helen Thompson at education@culpepermuseum.com and register at the museum web site.
Reeves starts petition to save monumentsState Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, is circulating a petition to, “Protect our monuments and our history,” according to recent correspondence from his office.
The local legislator recently testified before the Richmond Planning Commission regarding the future of Confederate monuments there that have been destroyed, spray-painted and otherwise altered. The planning commission will send a recommendation to Richmond City Council about what should be done with the controversial statues.
“We need to show the Richmond City Council that people across the commonwealth care about these monuments and works of art,” Reeves stated in his petition appeal.
The state senator representing part of Culpeper worked on the 2020 bipartisan legislation adopted by the governor that allowed for local control of a public process to address Confederate monuments in each individual county, city and town in Virginia.
“After months of violent protests and riots, citizens and city officials in Richmond disregarded the law and took matters into their own hands, removing some of the bronze statues,” Reeves said.
He also asked for campaign donations in requesting petition signatures in support of preventing further monument destruction.