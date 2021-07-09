Culpeper community briefs for July 9, 2021

Seniors can choose an entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk for $6, according to a hospital release. Social distancing will be in place in the Bistro as well as self-screening for temperature taking and hand sanitizer.

“The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering senior suppers to the community again,” said Executive Chef Dave Martin. “The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”

Online reservations are required at FauquierHealth.org/events or 540/316-4422.

“We are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cook outs, and possible exploring some different musical options.”

Powell lifeguard certification trainingSupport water safety in the community by becoming a lifeguard.

Powell Wellness Center will hold a lifeguard certification training course Sunday, July 18 – Thursday, July 22. The course fee of $245 includes the certification exam and a two-year American Red Cross Certification (First Aid, CPR and AED) once the exam is passed.

This course combines online and in-water skill sessions that allow the instructor and participant to spend their time together working on the skills most important to a lifeguard’s job: swimmer safety and rescue procedures. Class times at powellwellness.org. To sign up, saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.