Culpeper community briefs for July 9, 2021

CMR Farm Show this weekendFollowing a year-long reprieve due to COVID, the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show is now going on at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, located along U.S. Route 29 just south of town.
Today’s highlights will include a dairy goat show at 9 a.m., cobbler contest at 12:30 p.m., poultry showmanship at 2 p.m. and a market goat show at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, check out the beef show in the lower barn at 9:30 a.m., pound cake contest at 12:30 p.m., Avian Bowl Contest at 3 p.m., a Womanless Beauty Contest at 5 p.m. and the Showmanship & Swine Show at 6 p.m. followed with a water balloon fight around 9:30 p.m.
Sunday will start at 9 a.m. with a church service in the sale ring and a rabbit show in the poultry barn at 10 a.m. There will be a tractor driving contest at 11 a.m., apple pie contest at 12:30 p.m., Little Mr. & Miss CMR at 1 p.m. in the show ring and an exhibitor cookout at 5.
Monday, July 12 is closing day and will feature an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. in the sale ring, dinner at 5 p.m. for buyers, exhibitors and families and a livestock sale in the barn at 6. See cmrfarmshow.org and on Facebook.
Open House Friday for Christian schoolNew to Culpeper, Banner Christian School will host an Open House at 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Banner is located on the campus of Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Hwy, Culpeper.
Banner Christian School will begin the 2021-22 school year on August 16 with kindergarten students through 10th grade. Thomas Burkett, head of school for Banner’s three locations (Chesterfield, Hanover and now, Culpeper) will also be introducing the new Culpeper principal on Friday, and will explain more about how families can enroll in the area’s new fully accredited Christian school.
For more information, please call the Banner office at 540-717-9275 or email admission.culpeper@bannerchristian.org.
Classic car show fundraiserCulpeper Recreation Club is hosting a Classic Car Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at 13163 Recreation Rd. off of Lovers Lane.
The family-friendly event supporting community and veterans is a collaborative effort with Cruisin’ for Heroes. Proceeds will support the recreation club run by Culpeper Wellness Foundation. In addition, Cruisin’ will have its Fisher House Booth set up with a 50/50 raffle to benefit the organization that provides “comfort homes” for families receiving care at military and VA medical centers.
All classic vehicles are invited to participate with registration closing at 10:30 a.m. the day of the show. Awards will be at 1:30 p.m. for Top 10, Best Truck, Best Rat Rod and Best of Show. Harmony DJs will be on site and there will be refreshments available.
Free concerts at Ole Country StoreIn celebration of its 12th anniversary in Culpeper, The Ole Country Store & Bakery is hosting a series of free concerts under tent tonight, Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, hear performances from Tru-Vintage Gospel Bluegrass, Jameson Road Band and Dark Hollow Bluegrass.
The Saturday lineup also starts at 5 p.m. and will include Seldom Scene, Doyle Larson & Quicksilver and Jameson Road Band.
Sunday’s concert starts at 10 a.m. featuring The Churchmen.
Attendees should bring their own chair for this limited capacity event. Carpooling encouraged.
On Saturday, there will be additional parking available about a mile down the road at 10411 James Monroe Highway with shuttle service starting at 4 p.m. to and from the store. There will be refreshments available for purchase and extended hours at the sandwich counter and ice cream, too.
Senior Suppers continue in FauquierFauquier Health will resume its Senior Suppers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on July 15 for people 55 years and better. The discounted meals are offered in the Warrenton hospital Bistro on the third Thursday of each month.
Senior Supper came to a halt in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. It is tradition where seniors from the community socialize, play card games and eat a delicious meal.
Seniors can choose an entree, two sides, and a fountain drink or milk for $6, according to a hospital release. Social distancing will be in place in the Bistro as well as self-screening for temperature taking and hand sanitizer.
“The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering senior suppers to the community again,” said Executive Chef Dave Martin. “The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”
Online reservations are required at FauquierHealth.org/events or 540/316-4422.
“We are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, Dietary Director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cook outs, and possible exploring some different musical options.”
Powell lifeguard certification trainingSupport water safety in the community by becoming a lifeguard.
Powell Wellness Center will hold a lifeguard certification training course Sunday, July 18 – Thursday, July 22. The course fee of $245 includes the certification exam and a two-year American Red Cross Certification (First Aid, CPR and AED) once the exam is passed.
This course combines online and in-water skill sessions that allow the instructor and participant to spend their time together working on the skills most important to a lifeguard’s job: swimmer safety and rescue procedures. Class times at powellwellness.org. To sign up, saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.