Culpeper community briefs for June 10, 2021

Zoom town hall tonight: Solar projects, clean energy to be discussed
Virginia League of Conservation Voters will join Rep. Abigail Spanberger for a ‘Clean Energy Town Hall’ at 5 p.m. today, June 10 on Zoom.
The event will highlight investments being made through federal initiatives to push America to be a leader on climate action, clean energy infrastructure, and innovation, according to a League release.
Karla Loeb, chief policy & development officer with Sigora Solar, will join the virtual town hall to discuss their solar installations within Virginia’s 7th District represented by the Congresswoman, including Culpeper. The company will discuss why businesses are moving towards renewable energy and benefits of a clean energy economy. Bridget McGregor, Northern Virginia Organizer with Virginia LCV will also participate in the discussion.
The Virginia League of Conservation Voters serves as the political voice of the state’s conservation community, working to make sure Virginia’s elected officials recognize that our natural heritage is an environmental and economic treasure for all. Virginia LCV works with conservation leaders across Virginia and strives for a conservation majority in state government, according to the release.
Russell for Mayor releases statement about three-candidate race
In a statement Wednesday, Culpeper Town Councilman and mayoral candidate Jon Russell noted the filing deadline to run in November’s election was Tuesday.
“I will be facing 2 challengers. This was somewhat unexpected, but it does not change the direction of the campaign,” he said in the statement. “We have the hardest working volunteer team in town. Our work since January will continue to drive the campaign to victory in November.”
Russell said, “Our job is to keep the election focused on the issues that matter most to our residents.”
When incumbent Mayor Mike Olinger announced in May he would not seek reelection, Councilmembers Jamie Clancey and Frank Reaves entered the race against Russell.
Russell listed as his platform: housing affordability, clean and drinkable water, debt-free town, eliminate business and personal property taxes, term limits for mayor & council, youth & family activities and protect and enrich Culpeper history.
New Martin’s app aims to reduce waste
The Giant Company announced roll out this week of the Flashfood app to all Giant and Martin’s stores by the coming fall, including in Culpeper. The app allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli, and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices.
“Our ongoing partnership with Flashfood is two-fold, providing our customers with access to fresh foods, while also helping to divert more than 250,000 pounds of additional food waste away from landfills,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience,
Download Flashfood to browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their best before dates. Purchases are then made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating Giant or Martin’s store.
“Food waste is a massive contributor to climate change and we’re eager to tackle this complex issue in partnership with The Giant Company, a clear leader on sustainability,” said Josh Domingues, Flashfood founder & CEO. “Flashfood is a triple-win for our partners, the planet and, most importantly, people.”