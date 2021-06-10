Culpeper community briefs for June 10, 2021

Russell for Mayor releases statement about three-candidate race

In a statement Wednesday, Culpeper Town Councilman and mayoral candidate Jon Russell noted the filing deadline to run in November’s election was Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I will be facing 2 challengers. This was somewhat unexpected, but it does not change the direction of the campaign,” he said in the statement. “We have the hardest working volunteer team in town. Our work since January will continue to drive the campaign to victory in November.”

Russell said, “Our job is to keep the election focused on the issues that matter most to our residents.”

When incumbent Mayor Mike Olinger announced in May he would not seek reelection, Councilmembers Jamie Clancey and Frank Reaves entered the race against Russell.

Russell listed as his platform: housing affordability, clean and drinkable water, debt-free town, eliminate business and personal property taxes, term limits for mayor & council, youth & family activities and protect and enrich Culpeper history.

New Martin’s app aims to reduce waste