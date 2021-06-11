Culpeper community briefs for June 11, 2021

Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival returns

Orange Volunteer Co. in the town of Orange is hosting a carnival this weekend at the fairgrounds on Caroline Street.

The carnival will be open 5 to 11 p.m. tonight, Friday, June 11 and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Wristbands are $20 in advance and $25 on site. Special price for wristbands will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Check out raffles, games and small-town fun in support of the local volunteer company.

Newby’s Shop Rd. in Culpeper closing next week

Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) in Culpeper County will be closed June 14-23 while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces two pipes.

The road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. June 14 until 5 p.m. June 23 between Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road) and Business Route 29 (Remington Road).

Town utility bill pandemic relief worth $67K

The town of Culpeper has been awarded a total of $72,511 in COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program funds from the Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a recent report to town council.

These funds are received under the 2020 Federal CARES Act to assist with municipal utility customer relief for all eligible Town utility customers. To date, over $67,000 has been applied to outstanding customer account balances who have affirmed they were adversely impacted by the pandemic and unable to pay outstanding amounts on their utility account. The remaining funds are expected to be applied before June 30.