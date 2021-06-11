Culpeper community briefs for June 11, 2021

CCSO torch run for VA Special Olympics
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is participating in this weekend’s 2021 Virginia Law Enforcement Torch Run Saturday, June 12 to support Virginia Special Olympics.
The local event will take place 9 a.m. to noon at Culpeper County High School. CCSO joins Special Olympics Virginia fans in keeping the Flame of Hope burning by running, walking and biking across the state.
The goal, at separate events, is to cover 22,000 miles: one mile for each Special Olympian, according to a release from Virginia Special Olympics. Participants are raising money to help athletes return to the playing fields through the Summer Series.
Fans still can register to raise funds at https://tinyurl.com/TRun2021 to receive the 2021 Torch Run T-shirt and run anytime, anywhere—or walk, bike, kayak.
Due to the continued pandemic, law enforcement and fans won’t be running into the annual Summer Games Opening Ceremony in Richmond. There will be a virtual celebration on Virginia Special Olympics Facebook Live.
The CCSO event will feature a variety of fun, family activities and for non-runners, including a moon bounce, face painting and Kids IDs. To participate as a team, see impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/358110.
Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival returns
Orange Volunteer Co. in the town of Orange is hosting a carnival this weekend at the fairgrounds on Caroline Street.
The carnival will be open 5 to 11 p.m. tonight, Friday, June 11 and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Wristbands are $20 in advance and $25 on site. Special price for wristbands will be 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Check out raffles, games and small-town fun in support of the local volunteer company.
Newby’s Shop Rd. in Culpeper closing next week
Route 673 (Newbys Shop Road) in Culpeper County will be closed June 14-23 while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces two pipes.
The road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. June 14 until 5 p.m. June 23 between Route 674 (Kellys Ford Road) and Business Route 29 (Remington Road).
Town utility bill pandemic relief worth $67K
The town of Culpeper has been awarded a total of $72,511 in COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program funds from the Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a recent report to town council.
These funds are received under the 2020 Federal CARES Act to assist with municipal utility customer relief for all eligible Town utility customers. To date, over $67,000 has been applied to outstanding customer account balances who have affirmed they were adversely impacted by the pandemic and unable to pay outstanding amounts on their utility account. The remaining funds are expected to be applied before June 30.