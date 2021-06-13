Culpeper community briefs for June 13, 2021

School Board meets MondayThe Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. See agendas and documents at Culpeper School Board on BoardDocs.
Assistance with home cooling costs is availableCulpeper Human Services and the Culpeper County Department of Social Services will accept cooling applications with home cooling costs from June 15 through Aug. 16.
This assistance also provides purchase or repair of cooling equipment and/or payment for electricity to operate cooling equipment. To be eligible, a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual who is age 60 or older, is living with a disability, or is younger than 6. Applicants must be resident of the locality in which the application is made and must have a heating or cooling expense responsibility. Qualifying applicants must meet income requirements.
Applications can be picked up starting this Tuesday at DSS, 1835 Industry Dr. in Culpeper, https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/access/, 855/635-4370, or 727-0372 ext. 376. Assistance is based on the availability of funds.
Auditions today for The Addams Family Musical at LOWLake of the Woods Players are hosting auditions at 2 p.m. today, June 13 at LOW Community Center for its upcoming, “The Addams Family Musical Comedy.”
Call backs and additional auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on June 27 at the community center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.
Audition information, character synopsis and audition form are at lowplayers.org/auditions. Those who live outside of the gated community and want to audition are encouraged to send an email to ditzlerva@gmail.com to add your name to the guest list at the front gate.
Canned tuna company moving HQ to Reston StarKist Co., a leading seafood and chicken producer in the United States, will invest $3.6 million to relocate its corporate and administrative headquarters operations from Pittsburgh to Fairfax County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.
The company will occupy approximately 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer Street in Reston, creating 83 new jobs.
Founded in 1917, StarKist Co. was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products,. Its charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961.
“StarKist is proud to make Reston our official global headquarters starting in April 2022,” said Andrew Choe, President and CEO of StarKist Co. in a statement “We would like to thank Gov. Northam and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority for their ongoing support throughout this process. I believe the move to Virginia will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees, as well as an opportunity to expand the StarKist business in the years ahead.”
Public hearing on Area Plan for Aging ServicesThe Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board and Area Agency on Aging will conduct a Public Hearing at 2:30 p.m. this Tuesday, June 22.
The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed Area Plan for Aging Services and services provided under its Performance Contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for Fiscal Year 2022.
Anyone unable to participate in the hearing who wishes to make comments or inquiries should contact Jim LaGraffe, Executive Director, or Ray Parks, Director of Aging & Program Support Services at Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services: in writing at P.O. Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701; by telephone at 540-825-3100; or by email at rrcsb@rrcsb.org.
RRCS does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law in employment matters and in its programs and services. See https://www.rrcsb.org/ for information.