Culpeper community briefs for June 13, 2021

Call backs and additional auditions will be held at 2 p.m. on June 27 at the community center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Rd. in Locust Grove.

Audition information, character synopsis and audition form are at lowplayers.org/auditions. Those who live outside of the gated community and want to audition are encouraged to send an email to ditzlerva@gmail.com to add your name to the guest list at the front gate.

Canned tuna company moving HQ to Reston StarKist Co., a leading seafood and chicken producer in the United States, will invest $3.6 million to relocate its corporate and administrative headquarters operations from Pittsburgh to Fairfax County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week.

The company will occupy approximately 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer Street in Reston, creating 83 new jobs.

Founded in 1917, StarKist Co. was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products,. Its charismatic brand icon, Charlie® the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961.