Culpeper community briefs for June 15, 2021

Couple with daughters serving in the military honored for patriotism
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, with members from the Col. James Wood II Chapter presented a Flag Certificate this past Saturday, June 12 to Mr. & Mrs. Pat Slater on Norman Road in Culpeper.
The Slaters were honored in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the prominent display of the flag of the United States of America at their property. The couple has three adult daughters, two serving as U.S. Military Officers and the other an educator.
“Thanks to the Slaters and thanks to all for Honoring,” stated Culpeper Minute Men SAR Chapter president Charles Jameson.
The local history group that honors and documents Revolutionary War Minute Men connected to Culpeper also celebrated Flag Day a bit early Saturday in Culpeper. The outdoor gathering took place at the spot in Yowell Meadow Park where those early freedom fighters, living in an established colonial town, mustered in 1775 to march off, with arms to fight British invaders.
Flag Day is celebrated annually on June 14 to commemorate the adoption by the Second Continental Congress of the stars and stripes as the official U.S. flag on that day in 1777.
Food Closet Need of Week: sugar, cheese and lunch meat
This week, the Food Closet is in need of: feminine hygiene products, sugar, sliced cheese and lunch meats. The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook, ststephensculpeper.net or 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Support Freedom Week in Culpeper: Juneteenth celebrations
The town and county of Culpeper will officially observe Juneteenth for the second time, in 2021, with local government offices closed in observance of the African-American holiday celebrating the end of slavery in 1865.
Community organizers Brianna Reaves and Brandon Miles are hosting a three-part celebration as part of Freedom Week in Culpeper starting with free frozen treats from 3 to 5 p.m. this Thursday, June 17 at Black-owned Frosty’s Ice Cream, 128 N. Main St.
A Juneteenth Jubilee will be held 1 to 7 p.m. on June 19 in Yowell Meadow Park featuring Black-owned businesses and food trucks, a moon bounce, field games, flag football tournament, kickball food, good music and a spirit of liberation.
Then at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 20 at The Refinery, Black fathers are invited for a Father’s Day Brunch. RSVP required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-fathers-brunch-tickets-156141911661
Want to support local Freedom Week? Organizers are in need of monetary donations, tents, cornhole boards, coolers and tables. Message Reaves on Facebook to help out and donate by cashapp at $FreeShmoney1 or $Btrizzyx, designate donations are for Freedom week or Juneteenth.
Town, county to close Friday for Juneteenth holiday
In observance of Juneteenth, town and county offices in Culpeper will be closed this Friday, June 18.
Town sanitation crews will have the day off and will pick up Friday’s refuse on Monday, June 21. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m.
In Orange County, government offices, the landfill, and collection sites will also be closed on Friday, June 18 in observance of Juneteenth. The landfill and collection sites will resume normal operating hours Saturday. County offices will reopen Monday, June 21.