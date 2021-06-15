Culpeper community briefs for June 15, 2021

Couple with daughters serving in the military honored for patriotism

The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Virginia Sons of the American Revolution, with members from the Col. James Wood II Chapter presented a Flag Certificate this past Saturday, June 12 to Mr. & Mrs. Pat Slater on Norman Road in Culpeper.

The Slaters were honored in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the prominent display of the flag of the United States of America at their property. The couple has three adult daughters, two serving as U.S. Military Officers and the other an educator.

“Thanks to the Slaters and thanks to all for Honoring,” stated Culpeper Minute Men SAR Chapter president Charles Jameson.

The local history group that honors and documents Revolutionary War Minute Men connected to Culpeper also celebrated Flag Day a bit early Saturday in Culpeper. The outdoor gathering took place at the spot in Yowell Meadow Park where those early freedom fighters, living in an established colonial town, mustered in 1775 to march off, with arms to fight British invaders.

Flag Day is celebrated annually on June 14 to commemorate the adoption by the Second Continental Congress of the stars and stripes as the official U.S. flag on that day in 1777.