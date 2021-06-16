Culpeper community briefs for June 16, 2021

The Lake of the Wood Players will present another night of wonderful Broadway music at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 18 on the Clubhouse Deck in the gated community in Locust Grove.

The show will feature Michelle Ditzler, Jeff Kyer, Cynthia Palmer, Dave Schubert and Mallori Wilkinson. Reservations recommended at 540/972-2221.

Red Cross urges blood donations

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 1 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, June 17 at Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 10 Firehouse Lane in Little Washington in Rappahannock County.

This is as Red Cross is reporting a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types–especially type O and platelets–are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients, according to a release.