Culpeper community briefs for June 16, 2021

Culpeper torch run a success
Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins thanked participants in last weekend’s torch run in support of Virginia Special Olympics.
The gathering with food, drinks, moon bounce and balloon arch was held Saturday at Culpeper County High School. Supporting the effort were Iglesias Bethel Casa De Dios, M2 Helping Neighbor, Kelly’s Ford Inn, Sonia’s Bakery and Payasita Bolita.
“We are grateful to our entire community for their support of our first Torch Run and the Virginia Special Olympics. Thank you to our community partners, runners, volunteers, and deputies for making this a success. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s Torch Run,” Jenkins said in a statement.
Culpeper DSS boards meeting today; public invited
The regular monthly meeting of the boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. today, June 16 in the conference room at county administration, 302 N. Main St.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting; the latest pandemic health guidelines will be in place. CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency.
CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting in order to accommodate the request.
Cornhole tourney Saturday at Old Trade Brewery
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament 4-7 p.m. (practice begins at 3:00) this Saturday, June 19 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
This is a cash prize, regulation boards, bracket-style double elimination tournament and outdoor family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole tournaments will take place monthly on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Culpeper Thrive Women’s Clinic. Register at jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Show Stoppers at Lake of the Woods
The Lake of the Wood Players will present another night of wonderful Broadway music at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, June 18 on the Clubhouse Deck in the gated community in Locust Grove.
The show will feature Michelle Ditzler, Jeff Kyer, Cynthia Palmer, Dave Schubert and Mallori Wilkinson. Reservations recommended at 540/972-2221.
Red Cross urges blood donations
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held 1 to 6 p.m. this Thursday, June 17 at Washington Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 10 Firehouse Lane in Little Washington in Rappahannock County.
This is as Red Cross is reporting a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types–especially type O and platelets–are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients, according to a release.
Other local upcoming blood drives will take place: 1 to 7 p.m. June 21 at St John’s Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St. in Warrenton; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at The Bridge Community Church, 8774 James Madison Hwy. in Warrenton; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at Dayspring Mennonite, 5522 Catlett Rd. in Midland; 1 to 7 p.m. June 28 at Marshall Baptist Church, 4121 Winchester Rd. in Marshall and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 30 at Black Horse Inn, 8393 Meetze Rd. in Warrenton.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021. Schedule an appointment to give blood using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is still testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The conclusion of antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.
Free virtual Juneteenth concert
An evening of music to feed the soul, featuring acoustic artist Calvin Earl, will be presented online at 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 17.
Join James Madison’s Montpelier and the Orange County African American Historical Society to honor the music traditions of African American recording artists and songwriters as part of this special Juneteenth event.
Song selection with include Spirituals, R & B, Soul, Gospel and Blues. Songwriters include unknown enslaved Africans, Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Willie Dixon and others. As a singer and guitarist Earl is keeping this beloved musical heritage alive in the 21st Century. Register for the free concert event at montpelier.org/events/calvinearl_juneteenth
Healing & Holy Communion ServiceSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church invites the community to join them at 12:15 p.m. each Wednesday to receive anointing, healing prayers and Holy Communion. The historic church is located at 115 N. East St. downtown. See stephensculpeper.net, on Facebook and contact ssec@ststephensculpeper.net